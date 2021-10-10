Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 10-October 16

Weekly Horoscope for October 10-October 16

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Justice

Expert guidance from someone will considerably improve your academic performance. Achievement of family youngster or kin will be the source of immense happiness and pride for all members of the family. Subordinates are likely to extend a helping hand in completing a task or assignment at work to perfection within time. Your competence as a good manger will be at the forefront as you organise a party or event for family or your near ones. Efforts put on health front will lead to remarkable improvement in your fitness and energy levels. It is a good time to take your relationship to the next level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Wands

Anticipate the week to bring several positive changes in your personal and expert life as your luck star remains strong. An unexpected monetary windfall or jackpot will have your financial coffers brimming over soon. Good health will give the confidence to up your fitness game, taking you closer to dream physique. Seniors at workplace will be receptive to your ideas and are likely to extend all the support that you

may need. You may get an opportunity to reconnect with influential people. Avoid neglecting partner despite your busy schedule as this may create a strain in your ties. You need to go with the flow and sit back to savour important moments this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Magician

The stars appear strong for improvement in your financial position as new money-making opportunities come to you. You will find family members by your side as you begin a new chapter in your life. Strong finances will enable to make the expensive purchase that you have been contemplating for some time. You will succeed in attracting the attention of someone you like. Procrastination is likely to spell trouble for you at work and put you in a tricky spot. It’s time to pull up your socks and complete work on time. It is a good time to pick up a new sport or join the gym to remain fit. Check impulse buying while out shopping with friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Temperance

You will feel enthusiastic about yourself and your life as you seek the refuge of spirituality and meditation. Seeking someone’s assistance to improve and handle your finances would be a prudent option for you. An uneventful time is indicated in your personal life, so make efforts to

infuse some spark. Resolve domestic disputes on priority lest they snowball into a major controversy. Pending task or assignment may take up much of your time, but you need to complete them to avoid problems later on. Avoid being in a rush when it comes to giving your work or commitment on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: World

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Emperor

Attempts to explore new horizons on the professional front are likely to be met with success this week. You are likely to introduce new things in your fitness regimen to enjoy good health. You need to reassess your academic goals to improve your performance. Keep your current financial position in mind while making long-term investment plans. You will be the star attraction of the gathering you may attend. Those looking for new romance may get an opportunity to meet a like-minded person very soon. Reconnecting with old friends and loved ones will bring immense happiness and joy.

Lucky No.: 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Empress

Your performance on the academic front is all set to improve remarkably with a new perspective and purpose. Your efficiency and time-management will ensure that you complete all pending tasks at hand within time limit. You will succeed in collecting outstanding debts or arrears giving a boost to your finances. Partner is likely to be in loving and romantic mood, so enjoy togetherness to the hilt. Family elders are

likely to be opposed to your new idea or venture, but may come around after persuasion. Dealing in property matters are likely to remain on the profitable side provided you keep your eyes open and act swiftly. Bringing about a change in the lifestyle will prove most beneficial on the health front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Strength

An understanding and approachable attitude will lay the foundation of a healthy working relationship with your subordinates. Shouldering domestic duties readily will help in maintaining harmony at home. You will be able to plan and execute a romantic getaway plan with partner to perfection. Upgrading your technical skills will give you an edge over competitors. Be prepared to get along with someone you may not particularly like, as a rigid attitude may hurt your interest. Food aficionados can expect a gala time as they get to savour some gastronomic delights. Maintaining a low profile on social front is advised.

Lucky No.: 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Two of Wands

You need to overcome your apprehensions about a new start as stars appear favourable for success. You succeed in making a favourable impression to those who matter with your confidence and expertise in your expert life. You need to stand by spouse during testing time to strengthen the bonds of love. A legal matter may need urgent attention and close scrutiny to have the upper hand. Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated as you give traditional remedies a chance. You may have to go exotic in organising an event successfully. You family life is likely to be immensely satisfying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Two of Swords

There are strong indications of sudden financial windfall coming your way this week. Great professional openings and sound wellbeing can be achieved by your sign. Love and togetherness between the family members will grow as you make efforts to maintain harmony at home. It is good to remain in competition on the academic front just to get the feel. Avoid being vocal about your career plans, as your competitors may try to create roadblocks. You will manage to convince a friend or a loved one about your ideas and get their assistance. Vacation to someplace exotic is in the pipeline and promises to be fun.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Judgment

You continue to perform well on the professional front with your insight and quick decision-making abilities. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels with a new deal and keep you in a comfortable position. Your good performance in a recent exam or competition is likely to be a major morale booster. Unconditional support of partner will make you grow closer to your beloved, adding a new spark to your love life. You will get health conscious and work towards attaining total fitness. Socially, you will need to be bit more active to come into prominence.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

Outstanding academic achievement of a loved one or kin is likely to bring immense happiness. Your professional reputation is likely to grow as you successfully complete a project or assignment to perfection. Loaned amount may be returned before the deadline. It’s time to become more responsible as far as health is concerned and reap rich rewards. Favourable outcome of your efforts on the romantic front is indicated. Those living away from family may soon get an opportunity to meet them. A long drive with friends will prove to be the prefect antidote to your stressed senses and will be rejuvenating as well.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: Temperance

It is an auspicious time to roll out new plans or projects at work, as chances of success appear very bright. Profits accrue for industrialists and entrepreneurs, solidifying shaky finances. You may be called upon to complete something left midday, but it will pose no problem. Possibility of an office romance cannot be ruled out. Meeting elder members of the family who stay away from you at the moment is possible in this week. Good company is likely to make a long journey pleasurable. Socially, you are likely to be at your networking best. Sticking to routine will be important to remain fit and energetic.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON