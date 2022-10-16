Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 16 to October 22, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

You are likely to begin the process of inculcating a vibrant and effective work culture.

Restrain yourself from investing your hard-earned money in speculations without proper knowledge. By meeting the emotional needs of your significant other, you can help build a solid foundation for your relationship. Homemakers are likely to implement their ideas on the home front and earn immense praise from family members. Initiatives taken on the health front will benefit you. You improve your fitness level with regular exercise and a healthy diet. Visiting the countryside in the company of loved ones will prove almost therapeutic. For some people, moving into a more suitable residence would be advantageous. Extra friendly behaviour with strangers can get you in some trouble later on.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Empress

Efficient performance on the professional front is likely to enhance career prospects. There are a number of things you need to do for your business to thrive. It is also time for you to realize that conventional wisdom does not always work in the case of housing loans. Explore tax advantage plans. You clinch a profitable deal in land or vehicle, provided you grab the opportunities. You are likely to take care of domestic responsibilities willingly, which will make your loved ones happy. The attractive person you meet this week may quickly fall for your charms and gregarious nature. You must keep a close eye on your health problems, as they could eventually compromise your immune system if left unchecked. Travelling abroad means too much expense, so plan your itinerary carefully.

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour:

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Wheel of Fortune

An important position may also bring additional responsibilities and the opportunity to prove mettle at work. So, go and give your best. You need to take family tension seriously and listen to everyone with an open mind to resolve disputes. Better to find an immediate solution to maintain harmony at home. You may plan a trip outside the country for a social engagement and experience a memorable time. Someone’s fitness advice will be most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Restrain yourself from investing money into the area about the safety of which you are not sure. You and your spouse may argue, which may disrupt your relationship. Maintain your cool and solve problems with a calm head. Inner strength would pave the way for new development in you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Knight of Swords

Your efforts have breathed fresh life into your romantic relationship, and your love for one another is likely to be at an all-time high. Spending time together may bring deeper mutual understanding. It’s an auspicious time to make maximum financial investments as gains may remain on the higher side. On the professional front, you are likely to contemplate how you can be more effective and efficient. Some people may have good luck searching for affordable property and finding a suitable one. An exciting vacation opportunity may appear on the horizon, so pack your bags and grab the chance to travel. A quarrelsome person is likely to spoil your domestic harmony. Use your tact and charm to diffuse any volatile situation.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The Chariot

Freedom to learn from innovative activities would help in undertaking successful experiments on the professional front. A helping hand will be available for homemakers. The week is a good time for a child to be mature and express their feelings to their loved ones. Good physical fitness may help keep you in a positive frame of mind all week. Travelling alone could be depressing for you, so try to take a friend along. You are likely to face disappointment in wasting time on a one-sided affair. Time to be realistic in love. If time is of the essence and you need to sell your home, a private sale amongst friends and family is an option to explore. Nothing is impossible as long as you have the will to overcome it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Hierophant

You are likely to opt for the satisfaction of working in a challenging environment that a company can provide. It may also bring name and fame on the professional front. On the other hand, you may also make high expenses on beneficial plans on the financial front this week. Controlling anger will be in the interest of all, especially on the family front. Health would remain fine despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted. You’re about to enter an exciting new romantic relationship. You and your significant other might decide to take a trip to a new and exciting location as a way to celebrate your love. It is advisable to check the authenticity of the real estate agent you are dealing with. You are likely to face disappointment in your experimentation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Kind of Wands

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

You are likely to hear some good news in the latter half of the week when your struggles and legal battles come to an end. You won’t have a hard time securing funding for your business if you have the support of influential people in your circle. Use your expertise to solve professional stumbling blocks. You may get success shortly. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight and make your family members happy. Don’t pretend what you are not; otherwise, it would only bring hypocrisy into a love affair. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a disciplined approach to eating and exercise may positively impact mental and physical health. Planning is essential if you want to ensure a fun trip with your kids.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Star

Career: The Moon

There’s a good chance that all your effort will pay off. You and your friends may decide to take a trip to a nearby carnival or cultural festival. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one. Paperwork and some issues may consume your time, leaving you bored. Instead, avoid becoming bogged down by work and strive to be happy and upbeat. Investing in the stock market right now is a bad idea. You should not sign anything significant this week. You might be able to bring back the peace and quiet at home by keeping your cool and looking on the bright side of things. Most disputes involving real estate or inheritance can be settled amicably.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Freedom to be creative is likely to motivate you to give your best output on the professional front. If you approach any task with honesty and integrity, you will have no trouble completing it to your satisfaction. Love would blossom with even the smallest of expressions of affection. This week, you need to carefully plan your investment while taking future liabilities into account. Anything done without pondering the family front’s pros and cons will backfire. Performing some holy rituals

or ceremonies will highly benefit you. Dealings in disputed properties can ruin your reputation, so refrain from such transactions. For some, a trip to a faraway land is definitely in the cards. Minor allergic reactions are indicated, but you could quickly recover from them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: King of Swords

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Hermit

Your sincere efforts on the professional front may bear fruit. This week, you might have a productive time at work. You’ll be able to settle past-due bills and improve your finances this week. To protect the integrity of marriage, the week is an excellent time to tie the knot or seek an elder’s approval. Achieving the perfect figure and physique may be on your mind and drive you in that direction Attraction towards religious activities may increase on coming into contact with a spiritual person. You may even participate in a religious function. It is peace and companionship that you require on vacation, not luxuries. So, do your homework to find the ideal vacation plan. While doing tax-saving planning, ensure you don’t overlook the safety factor.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, your efforts may impress your boss, putting you one step ahead of your colleagues. This may also bring a promotion or a favourable appraisal. Leadership qualities are likely to help in taking action at various levels on the financial front. You can succeed in most of the things you take on this week. Setbacks at the family front should be the stepping stones to restoring peace and harmony at home. There is a possibility of an enhancement in your religious thinking. To maintain good health, one must train one’s mind to be receptive to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, and optimism. When it comes to property matters, you should not rush into anything.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Hierophant

Enjoying the company of a love partner in lovely natural surroundings would help in knowing and understanding each other better. Eating right and remaining health conscious may become a key to maintaining perfect fitness. Some young professionals may find it difficult to achieve set goals on time. They are advised to work harder and seek some help. Make sure you don’t keep your money in speculations for more than a month; otherwise, it would unnecessarily block your money. Your mood swings could affect your children. Keep in mind that children are extremely sensitive to parental stress and are too often at the receiving end. Now is a great time to sell any land or property you may own. You might be able to get a reasonable price for it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

