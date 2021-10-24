Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 24-October 30

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Temperance

Career: Judgement

If you want luck to smile on you, make some efforts. You are likely to win praise for something that you have achieved on the professional front. Your financial acumen promises to increase your wealth substantially. It is an auspicious time to organise a wedding or religious ceremony of a sibling or child. Catching somebody’s eye during a journey is possible, so expect romance to enter your life. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. Resolve misunderstandings at home on priority as they may compound into a major row. Shifting into a bigger house is indicated for some.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Strength

If you take the initiative, things will move the way you want them to, so act now. All obstacles in way of matrimonial alliance get cleared, paving way for the wedding bells. You need to delegate work to complete the project on time, but access subordinates’ strength before proceeding through. Your plans to enjoy a vacation to an exotic place may gain momentum. Reckless spending may affect your financial stability adversely if you are not careful. Be focussed in whatever you do on the academic front. Be choosy in what you eat to retain good health.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Hermit

Career: King of Coins

Your inputs on the professional front may prove invaluable in seeing a project to successful completion. This is likely to bring you in limelight and prominence. Your generous initiatives are likely to make you much-sought-after person on the social front. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be rewarded with brilliant success. Good news awaits you on the matrimonial front, paving way for future happiness on the domestic front. Money-making opportunities will be lucrative provided you make timely and astute decisions. It is a good time to introduce the changes to your fitness routine; they are likely to prove most beneficial on the health front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: Four of Cups

Get set for exciting times ahead, as events unfold exactly in the manner you had planned. Your creativity and out of the box approach will open new doors of opportunity on the professional front. Laurels are likely to be won on the academic front with hard work. Some of you may get a helping hand without even asking for it. A family wedding or ceremony may enable you to renew long-missed ties. Some positive steps taken by you will bolster your finances. Your plans to buy a plot or house are likely to gain momentum as the paper-work proceeds smoothly. Avoid neglecting even minor ailments to continue enjoying good health.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Five of Swords

Attending a family gathering will give you the opportunity to enjoy the company of your near and dear ones. Seeking the shelter of spirituality will enable you to overcome emotional disturbances, so go for it. You are about to taste academic success with your dedication and hard work. Those in trade are likely to strike it rich with a new deal they may have finalised. Avoid disclosing well-guarded secrets with romantic partner for now. This is the right time to implement something that you may have been meaning to for some time. Your long drive plans may encounter unexpected roadblock in the form of traffic snarls! So, remain patient.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Hanged Man

You will do well to put your best foot forward as promising developments in both personal and professional life put the focus on you. Your eye for detail and commitment to perfection may yield positive results at workplace and endear you to all. The social front may throw up a few pleasant surprises. Those in long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot after getting blessing of their elders. You are likely to make special efforts to make your romantic relationship a success. You will be able to implement several healthy changes in your lifestyle. Star favour property acquisition, so get set to own your dream home.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Temperance

Career: Eight of Coins

You can move ahead with confidence as you will succeed in making the right choices in the matters of heart and wealth. A long journey by road with family members will be thrilling and will go a long way in clearing misunderstandings, if any. Rising personal expenses need to be reined in, before you get into a tight spot. Being complacent on the professional or academic front may work against you and make you lose your edge. Giving into the temptation of junk food is likely to undo all the hard work on the fitness front. Exciting developments are indicated on the love front as the person you like may start reciprocating your feelings.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Strength

Career: Two of Coins

Your performance and creativity in an important project will leave those who matter totally impressed and open new avenues of growth. A grand function or ceremony organised at home will enable to meet several family members after a long time. New romance is likely to sweep you off your feet, so get ready to enjoy the attention. Long pending arrears will finally be recovered bringing much stability in money matters. Setting out on an adventure trip with your friends or love ones may become a reality for some. Your attempts at a more active lifestyle will help you remain in shape. Someone may seek you out for your wise counsel, so oblige them.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Empress

Prestigious accolades are recognition in the offing for media and communication personnel. Faring well in a competitive or entrance examination is indicated as your past hard work is set to pay off brilliantly. Your calculated and quick decisions will bring monetary gains beyond expectation and allow you to splurge. You will find family strongly by your side as you start exploring new facets of life. Undivided attention from someone you like will make your heart soar and strengthen the possibility of new romance. Your focus on health will make you feel much fitter and energetic all week. A short drive to a scenic place may rejuvenate your senses.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Magician

You need to make all out efforts to achieve something you have your heart set on, as success is assured. A golden opportunity to showcase your talent on the professional front may present itself unexpectedly, so go ahead and grab the chance. Love life is likely to give you immense pleasure and contentment. Health tip will come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Strong financial position will allow you to be extravagant and even splurge a little. A closer look at your diet and food choices will enable you to make the right moves on the fitness matters. Meeting people and outings may mark the week.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Moon

It is a good time to pitch your idea or project to the superiors on professional front, as chances of success high. You must seek the advice of experts to manage your tax matters efficiently. For your own peace of mind, don’t take to heart something that has been said or done inadvertently as it may be unintentional. A festive atmosphere is likely to prevail at home as you get ready to organise the wedding of family youngster or child. You need to be at your tactful best as you navigate a turbulent phase in your romantic relationship. Someone you like may invite you to an exciting vacation.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Hierophant

You need to put in efforts to see a major project to successful completion. Remain alert as jealous colleagues may create roadblock in your path at work. Financial returns will remain on the higher side as you clinch a profitable deal in an overseas scheme. Partner or spouse may need some space, so oblige them. An office romance seems to be brewing for some, making it a distracting week. While travel, especially abroad, keep a close eye on your belongings to avoid future hassles. Those not in the best of health will find distinct improvement in their condition.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

