Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 30 to November 5, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Tower

Your motivation to succeed may lead you to forge a new course that brings you closer to realising your dreams. This week, you might be able to take on even more work thanks to your improved efficiency. Profits can be expected from investing in stocks. You may have to cover an unexpected financial emergency immediate family member. In the company of a compassionate and understanding person, a broken heart may begin to mend. Singles should mingle and socialise without inhibitions this week. Using home-cooked meals in the fitness restoration process may boost your efforts. If you want to maximise your profit from the sale of your home, hiring a real estate agent or another expert could be a wise move. Don’t take any chances this week on the road; haste could get you in trouble.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Chariot

This week, you will work hard to carefully plan your strategies, as you will not settle for the average. A drastic change in your home’s interior or surrounding environment would stimulate your creativity and help you achieve better results. Focus on your current position at workplace, and you may achieve success. It would be prudent to consolidate your post-retirement plans and plan for the future. Do not invest in risky ventures. You may need to play a more significant role in maintaining domestic happiness and harmony. Mutual trust and comprehension may strengthen your romantic relationship. To improve your health, avoid giving in to the temptation of junk food and adopt healthy habits. To relax and unwind, you may venture out to discover the new destinations and immerse yourself in nature.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Devil

You may have an abundance of ideas that could keep you at the forefront in all spheres of life. Take this opportunity to implement the professional plans you’ve been contemplating. You may make substantial impact in your field. Those involved in the import/export trade have the potential to make a tidy profit from a good deal. A child’s or young person’s success could boost the family’s reputation. Those in a serious romantic relationship should establish boundaries to prevent possessive behaviour. A few of you can go ahead with the plan to restore an old house or building. Because of your compromised immunity, you must pay close attention to even relatively minor ailments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: The Magician

You have a natural knack for leadership, and others may look to you for guidance. You will most likely receive a bonus as recognition and compensation for your efforts. Now is a great time to take advantage of market opportunities and invest some of your money in new ventures. A healthy return on investment is a strong possibility. Reach out to a young family member struggling to make crucial decisions. If you care about your romantic relationship, you shouldn’t let anyone come between you and your partner. It’s possible that a broker or agent can help you quickly zero in on the perfect home or real estate investment. Visiting a significant historical site with family could be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Pay close attention to your body and get medical help if you feel the need.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Three of Swords

With your vast experience and knowledge, you can remain one step ahead of the competition. With any luck, your superiors may delegate a prestigious responsibility to you. Discharge it with confidence and you will emerge victorious. If you and a family member have been at odds recently, you might have the chance to reconcile; seize the moment. Some of you may remain in an extravagant mood and splurge a little. You may have misunderstandings in love life, which you should work through calmly and quickly. This week, you may feel a strong pull toward spirituality, which could be a good thing because it could help you unwind from the stresses of the daily grind. A chance to go on an impromptu trip may come your way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: The Moon

Your conviction and tenacity may become one of your greatest strengths this week. They may enable you to remain entirely focused and devoted to one task. Senior officers may recognise your talent and abilities and allow you to lead from the front. Entrepreneurs can increase foot traffic and profits in their establishment. As you pay greater attention to the needs of your loved ones, your family life may become happier. Recent acquaintances are more likely to share an emotional bond with you, increasing your chances of finding love. Your choice of a healthy lifestyle would aid in preventing chronic diseases. A trip to an exotic locale may be expensive, so postpone it until a more convenient time. You may be duped by a smooth-talking middleman, remain alert.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Seven of Coins

Clear thinking and logical reasoning may assist you in making prudent life decisions. Do not lose confidence in stressful situations. Your enthusiasm could result in leadership opportunities at work, leading to a salary increase and promotion. You may need to organise a gathering at short notice to commemorate a joyous or momentous occasion. Students’ accomplishments may make their parents proud. There may be some ambiguity or uncertainty in your romantic relationships, which you must resolve responsibly on priority. With a revitalised sense of well-being, you may pursue a healthy lifestyle. Verify all facts and details before renting your home or property. A trip to a foreign country is also in the offing.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Justice

Career: Hierophant

This week, you are likely to be brimming with enthusiasm and positive energy, which could propel you forward into the limelight. Those eager to embark on an entrepreneurial journey may receive advice and assistance from an experienced individual. Those awaiting romantic confirmation may receive a positive response from their partner. Your hectic work schedule may place you under some stress. However, it is likely that your past efforts may result in financial gains. Home celebrations and happy occasions may keep you and your loved ones in a merry disposition. A trip to an exciting location with your significant other is likely to improve your mood. Matters related to an ancestral property are likely to get resolved soon. Some discomfort on the health front may put a spanner in your plans if you are not careful. Pay attention to signs in your body!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The Chariot

You may all of goals for the week with hard work. Changing your priorities could help you succeed in the future. If you do a good job, your superiors might give you a raise or promote you. Relationship-wise, this week looks like a winner. In a romantic relationship, you and your partner are likely to feel comfortable enough to share your deepest thoughts and emotions with one another. Weekend gatherings can be a great way to spend time with loved ones and grow closer to those you already have. Earning opportunities may present themselves, but the outcomes may not be what you anticipate. Therefore, you should proceed with caution and not be too trusting. Get ready for a fun outdoor adventure with your pals. Shortly, you are likely to receive an inheritance news from your family.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Tower

It would be best if you kept your eye on the prize this week by looking on the bright side of things. The expansion of your social network may lead to the development of valuable professional connections. Those anticipating interview results may get positive news. Money that has been held up for a long time may finally be released to you, improving your financial situation. Those keen to find a soul mate might may get help from family and frriends. There’s a chance that some of you may be able to take possession of your new homes sooner than expected. Physical and mental health can be supported by getting enough sleep, eating well, and keeping a positive outlook. Your plans to visit a far-flung locale with your pals may coming together smoothly this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Judgment

To approach life with more confidence and maturity, you must let go of your worries, fears, and concerns. If you want to make positive changes in your life, you need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone. You may have to take on additional responsibilities on the professional front. Do not fret; you will figure something out. Investments in stocks and shares may yield rewarding returns if you employ cautious strategies. Keep your distance from arguments at home, as things will probably improve without your interference. Your love life can be very eventful because romantic passions can be at an all-time high, and you may have many wonderful experiences together. With the proper medication and care, many minor ailments can be cured. On the social front, you may receive praise for your kindness, which could bring you great joy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Justice

Career: The Emperor

Your energy levels are likely to increase, leading you to success. Some of you are likely to earn the respect of your seniors due to your excellent performance. Investing in shares and stocks may result in financial gains if you employ careful planning and a sound strategy. The arrival of a baby or a young person’s marriage proposal is likely to improve everyone’s mood. Partner may surprise you with an official proposal, and some of you may soon be walking down the aisle. Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle and engaging in healthy practices can help you remain energetic and fit. Students participating in competitive examinations can anticipate favourable developments. Some of you are likely to inherit a property that may generate steady profits in the coming days.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

