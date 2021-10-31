Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 31-November 6

Weekly Tarot Card Readings for October 31-November 6

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Emperor

Career: Two of Coins

It promises to be a very productive week as you will be able to complete all the tasks assigned to you before the deadline. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong as your calculated risk pay off brilliantly. Getting to meet friends and going on a long-delayed outing is possible for some. Impressing someone on the academic front will not pose any problem as you play to your strengths. Romance blossoming with a workmate is possible, so don’t resist the thought. Starting on a special exercise routine is indicated for some and will prove most beneficial. You need to keep a commitment made to someone.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Two of Wands

Events are likely to favour your sign, as you set out to resolve issues troubling you for some time now. Don’t repose too much trust in someone at work as he or she can let you down at the eleventh hour. Returns from previous investments may not be enough for something you want to buy. You may need permission before you go ahead with something on your mind, so don’t drag your feet. An issue can snowball into a major controversy at home if not taken care of at the initial stages. Remain at your tactful and patient best to avoid aggravating the situation. Helping someone out may remain topmost on your mind.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Queen of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Ace of Wands

You have set too high a standard for yourself and you will drive yourself harder and harder to achieve this. You may get an opportunity to prove your mettle and impress those who matter at work with your creativity and efficiency. Those is service sector may get a posting or department of their choice. Procedure to acquire property gets underway as your loan paperwork proceeds smoothly. Those playing the stocks can expect handsome returns. Health supplements are likely to help you attain the desired figure and physique. A chance to accompany friends to an organised trip is likely to materialise soon. Being better prepared will help students fare well on the academic front.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Devil

Work with a system and a lot of passion in order to settle pending issues that you have long been ignoring. You will prove a great asset to seniors at work and get rewarded for the same. You may opt to take the healthy path by making your irregular meal hours regular. Some of you may get the possession of the house or plot you may have purchased recently. A family reunion is likely to help in resolving domestic problems, restoring the happiness and harmony at home. An official trip promises to be most entertaining. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self esteem. Avoid making false promises on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Eight of Wands

You will need to proceed cautiously in something that you have not attempted before. Businesspersons may get good business opportunities, while trades can be successful. Coming back in shape will not be as difficult as it had initially seemed. You are likely to overcome all the hurdles and may achieve your target in higher education. With the free flow of money, your financial position can become stable. Some of you may succeed in marshalling your abilities well and complete the tasks assigned to the seniors’ satisfaction. It is necessary that you understand your partner’s sentiments and act accordingly to keep the loving bond intact. VIP treatment is in store on an official trip.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Justice

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Six of Coins

You may be hard-pressed to complete an assignment, so devote your full focus to it. Domestic responsibilities are likely to increase, but you must act wisely and handle them well. This week is likely to be favourable for students. They may get the desired help from the experts in their studies. Striking a friendship with someone you recently met in a family function is possible. The salaried must not speculate in money for now as this can land them in the red. You are advised not to get into any matters related to land and property in with proper verification. A party thrown by someone may lack the fun element.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Seven of Coins

The week begins on a positive note as you find a remarkable increase in your energy level. Giving a patient ear to subordinates problems will enable to find a timely solution. This will improve the work environment drastically, so don’t delay. New investment opportunities will come your way; you will have some lucrative ideas which will bring handsome monetary benefits. Those struggling with commuting problems will find a suitable mode of conveyance very soon. Students will be able to focus on their academics and they should fare well in their examination. You will connect with someone who inspires you, marking the start of a wonderful relationship.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The Sun

You are likely to enjoy the new responsibilities and power that come with the promotion that some of you may have received. Those pursuing higher studies will manage to achieve their ultimate goal. Your bold and thoughtful initiatives are likely to infuse a spark in your love ties, making it an exciting time for romance. Salaried people will get unexpected increment and incentives. You will get health conscious and work towards attaining total fitness. Your cheerful and witty nature will ease the domestic tension and restore happiness at home. Arrangements for a big event will procede most satisfactorily as you give it your best shot. A trip aboard may materialise for some.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Emperor

Career: The Hanged Man

Matters of the heart will provide you peace and immense satisfaction this week. You will need to generate enthusiasm amongst superiors on the professional front before undertaking a new initiative. You need to remain alert against someone trying to smooth-talk you into investing in a dubious scheme. Falling prey to shop-talk may cause losses. Some of you may proceed on outstation pleasure trips with friends after much delay. Avoid giving into the temptation of junk food or excesses to enjoy the benefits of good health. The wait for results on academic front may turn into an agonising one as you are unsure of your performance. Keep faith, events will turn out well eventually.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Sun

You will remain in control of things on the social front as the tide turns in your favour. Strong indication of positive developments in your expert life as your ideas and suggestion will help you succeed. It’s an auspicious time to embark on a pilgrimage or visit a religious spot. Family members are likely to appreciate the chances made in and around the house. Students may get the desired support from mentors and parents for the studies, helping them excel. Those involved in a romantic relationship could feel content, thanks to their partner’s unstinting support and understanding. You may benefit from holistic approach to life.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Fool

Your contributions to a work place project or assignment is likely to be appreciated by the higher ups. Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. Your romantic endeavours are likely to be rewarded in full measure as partner appreciates your efforts. A much-anticipated journey may keep you in an excited state. Achievement of family youngster or kin may add to the prestige of the family. An ailment that had been recurring in the past is likely to totally disappear. A property matter may need your full attention. The business may prosper thanks to your friendship with some good people and their advice.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: World

Career: The Star

Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves to impress the decision-makers. Some financial gain from the family business is on the cards. Your co-operation and gentle nature will encourage others to help you when you need help. Short distance travelling for business may turn to out to be highly successful. It is vital you follow a diet and monitor your sugar levels periodically. Students will be motivated and pay attention to their academics. Dealings will remain on the profitable side for people involved in real estate. Those looking for love may find a short yet sweet romantic encounter coming their way later this week.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

