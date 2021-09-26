Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 26-October 2

Weekly Horoscope for September 26-October 2

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

With your high confidence you will be able to cross all hurdles on the professional front, paving way for promotion or increment. Handsome returns on short-term deposits are indicated, as they go according to the plan. Getting into the grip of things on the academic front is likely to give you much confidence. Roadblock in the matrimonial alliance of kin or family youngster may get clearance. Search for a caring and understanding romantic partner is likely to end. Good time to undertake home renovation or construction work in your new house. Some of you may be tempted to go for cosmetic enhancement, but tread with care.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Subordinates are likely to help in completing pending project on time on professional front. You are likely to receive delayed arrears and dues giving you’re saving a much-needed boost. You will need to overcome tough competition on the academic front. Success in finding an ideal matrimonial match for someone in the family will bring much happiness at home. Some of you may get a golden opportunity to rekindle old romantic relationship. Your plan for a new house is likely to be in process very soon. You are likely to find family by your side against those trying to malign your social standing.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Two of Coins

Be care while delegating work, as a misstep may create problems for you on the professional front. Some of you may succeed in generating an additional source of income. Excellent performance in a recent examination or competitive test may boost your confidence on academic front. An issue may get blown out of proportion on the home front, so keep your cool to maintain domestic harmony. Things brighten up on the romantic front, so get ready for an enjoyable time. Regularly following your fitness routine makes you energetic and fit. Your loan procedure for purchasing a plot or house may gain momentum later this week.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

A promising time for ambitious professionals to demonstrate technical skills and abilities to move ahead in career. Seek expert guidance to invest returns from past investment to make profit. Success on the academic front is foretold as you keep up the hard work and dedication. Relatives and close ones are likely to give valuable advice regarding personal life. Indications of getting positive response in romance appear strong. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. Dispute in property matter is likely to be settled in your favour. You will be the cynosure of all eyes on the social front, but don’t let it get to your head.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

Those looking to switch career are likely to find lucrative and prosperous offers coming their way. Unexpected gains from past speculations are on the cards. Finding the right study circle may pose a problem for some preparing for something important on the academic front. You succeed in restoring normalcy in long-missed family ties without much effort. Exciting time indicated on the romantic front as you resolve all differences with partner. Success is foretold for those trying to come back in shape. Those looking to purchase dream house may get really good offers later in the week.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

You may need to adopt an innovative approach to solve a recurring problem on the professional front. Success in recovering a blocked investment will improve financial position remarkably. You succeed in casting a favourable impression on those who matter on academic front. You may find it difficult to find some moments alone with family to discuss an important issue. You need to adopt a patient approach on the romantic front to keep the relationship intact. Dedicatedly following your fitness routine will ensure a bloom in health. Long-standing dispute in property matter will be resolved amicably to everyone’s satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Fool

Those in PR or marketing firms may have to toil hard to meet client’s satisfaction, but success is assured. Adopting a practical approach will enable you to tie up loose ends on the financial front. Organising an event or function at home may take up a lot of your personal time. Those looking for new romance may get to meet an interesting person unexpectedly. Your search for a suitable house or plot, that fits your budget, is likely to come to an end. A fun-filled time is indicated on a journey some of you may undertake. You succeed in finding a like-minded workout group to continue your fitness journey.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Tower

You may need to give chance to a new subordinate to prove his or her competence on the professional front. You may need to review your investment plans to get the best out of your money. Expert guidance will prove beneficial in sorting out doubts and confusions on the academic front. A family youngster may seek your counsel in an urgent matter, so oblige him/her promptly. Good time to plan a special evening out for partner, as much enjoyment is in store. Renovation or repair work initiated at home is likely to be time-consuming. It is high time to visit a relatives place as further delay may not bode well.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Empress

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

Those in marketing on PR sector will be able to achieve targets easily on the professional front. Businessmen and retailer may embark upon golden period of growth as they succeed in expanding client base. You may find family life a little demanding, but you will also manage to find space for yourself. You may find yourself drawn to a person of opposite sex you may have met recently. Regular exercise and healthy diet will work wonders for those trying to get back in shape. An impromptu vacation may materialise and prove to be a lot of fun. Social development will be to your liking this week.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

You may have to put in extra efforts to ensure completion of important project on time at workplace. Handsome profits accrue for those involved in export-import trade. Good performance on academic front may open many new doors for you. Meeting people you have not met in years is indicated for some. Romance is likely to bloom as you may get positive response to your proposal. Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated. You will manage to find suitable accommodation after a prolonged search. You are likely to be the star attraction of the gathering you may attend.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Sun

Career: Eight of Cups

Be open and transparent while reviewing progress and work of subordinates on the professional front. Financially you will have to be more conscious about saving money for the rainy day. Stiff competition is envisaged on the academic front, but your position remains strong. You may not get the kind of support that you seek on the family front, but you will go ahead all the same. Romance may enter the lives of the lonely hearts, but proceed slowly. Possession of property that had been booked before is possible for some. You are likely to add to your reputation on the social front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

A promising career opportunity can knock on your doors and will brighten your professional standing. Previous investments promise good returns, strengthening financial position. You succeed in maintaining an edge over competitors with hard work on the academic front. Family member may require your help, but is reluctant to approach you, so remain at hand. Finding someone who will give a sympathetic ear to your personal woes will prove almost therapeutic. Getting good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. Keeping away from excess will ensure good health. You may remain much in demand on the social front.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

