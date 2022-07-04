What does your zodiac sign reveal about your health?

We live in a world where people are starting to pay more attention to their health. People are becoming more and more conscious of the importance of maintaining proper eating habits and getting adequate nourishment in order to live a long and healthy life. It's fascinating to think that our astrological indications could tell us a lot more about our health. It is able to assist in the localization of certain areas in which we can face health difficulties. Let's have a peek, shall we?

Aries: They flourish when faced with a challenge or an exciting opportunity, but the emotional and physical stress that they put on themselves can cause headaches, migraines, and even strokes. Despite their susceptibility to stress, require a reasonable level of stimulation in order to avoid falling prey to depression.

Taurus: Colds, sore throats, and earaches are some of the ailments that can bring them down. It's possible that they have an underactive thyroid if they notice that they are putting on weight and feeling lethargic for no apparent cause.

Gemini: They are susceptible to developing fevers, coughs, and colds. They tend to communicate with enthusiasm which can increase their stress level. It is not unusual for individuals to have generalised anxiety disorder, sleeplessness, and nervous weariness as symptoms of their condition.

Cancer: They all suffer from depression to a greater or lesser degree. They comfort themselves with food, which can lead to obesity, which can be a source of depression in and of itself. Unfortunately, they also have a higher risk of developing digestive problems, which are made even worse when they consume too much.

Leo: They need to be on the lookout for conditions that affect the heart. They are at risk for developing conditions such as high blood pressure, clogged arteries, and an irregular heartbeat. For the sake of their heart health, they need to learn how to quiet their rage through practises like mindfulness or meditation.

Virgo: They have a difficult time maintaining a healthy weight, regardless of whether it is an excessive or an inadequate amount. Eating disorders and gastrointestinal problems such ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome are widespread among them, as are eating disorders.

Libra: Diarrhoea or constipation are the most common symptoms of their digestive distress. Rich foods and pleasures that might upset their stomachs should be avoided. They should concentrate on low-impact aerobics and stretching, as well as other organised and gentle forms of exercise. Heavily loaded workouts that place a strain on the lower back should be avoided.

Scorpio: As they are prone to piles and other kidney illnesses, they should avoid spicy meals, red meat, alcohol, and high-fat dry fruits. Hormones fluctuate more randomly. On the other hand, this can lead to a life of solitary confinement. Sexually transmitted illnesses can occur when hormones swing in the opposite direction.

Sagittarius: They have a tendency to get into trouble because of their restless natures. They are also susceptible to eye-related ailments. Because they are more vulnerable to ailments like obesity, liver disorders, and diabetes, they should focus on strengthening their upper thighs. It's important for them to learn to control their cravings for junk food, spices, fats of all kinds, and sugary treats.

Capricorn: They should refrain from participating in any activity that can put unnecessary strain on their knees, bones, and joints. They have a higher risk of developing conditions such as osteoarthritis, knee injuries, bone diseases, acid reflux, and sinusitis. They should steer clear of carbonated beverages, preserved fruits and vegetables, flour, and any form of food that has gone stale.

Aquarius: Swollen ankles, back bone problems, lower limb injuries, and blood diseases are some of the health issues they are at risk for. They don't like to be confined to one exercise programme; thus, they prefer a variety of workouts on different days. It's critical for their health that they have better circulation. Activities such as jogging and swimming, are ideal in this instance.

Pisces: Because they have a compromised immune system, they should never engage in any addictive behaviour because their recovery will be much more drawn out. They should refrain from participating in any strenuous activity and instead sign up for programmes such as yoga, dancing, or water sports that will help them in maintaining equilibrium and calm in their lives.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in , neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779