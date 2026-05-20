What is free will in astrology? Answers from a spiritual expert

Do we really control our lives, or do destiny and karma already shape our decisions? The question of free will has intrigued spiritual seekers for generations. Many people believe they make every choice in life independently. However, some spiritual philosophies suggest there may be a deeper force guiding our actions and experiences.

A representative image of freedom.(Pexel)

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According to Rahul Rana of the Aathman Awareness Centre (founded by HH Guruji Sundar) free will is not as straightforward as people often assume.

Speaking about the topic, Rahul explains that every action, even inaction, in life is influenced by karma. He says an individual's journey is shaped not only by personal karmas but also by ancestral patterns and the energies carried through family lineage.

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"Whatever actions and inactions are being performed by us are governed by our karmas," Rahul says.

According to him, this understanding is difficult to grasp at first because most people naturally feel they are fully responsible for every decision they make. However, he believes that as people deepen their spiritual journey through meditation, awareness, and self-reflection, their perspective gradually changes.

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{{^usCountry}} He says the answers do not come through the ordinary thinking mind. Instead, they arise through deeper awareness and inner experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He says the answers do not come through the ordinary thinking mind. Instead, they arise through deeper awareness and inner experience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul believes that spiritual practices help people understand a powerful truth. "The moment you realise this, you are completely free," he says while explaining that human beings may not be the ultimate doers behind everything that happens in life. Who is the doer according to spirituality? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul believes that spiritual practices help people understand a powerful truth. "The moment you realise this, you are completely free," he says while explaining that human beings may not be the ultimate doers behind everything that happens in life. Who is the doer according to spirituality? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahul says that as spiritual awareness grows, seekers gradually realise they are "not the doer." According to him, divine consciousness or God, which exists within every being, becomes the true force behind life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul says that as spiritual awareness grows, seekers gradually realise they are "not the doer." According to him, divine consciousness or God, which exists within every being, becomes the true force behind life. {{/usCountry}}

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But this idea naturally creates another question. If God is the ultimate doer, then does that mean even mistakes and wrong actions are controlled by God?

Rahul says the answer requires a much deeper understanding.

He explains that life continuously brings people to important turning points or crossroads. At these moments, individuals face choices. It is here, he says, that a limited form of free will comes into play.

"Existence gives you options of choosing what to do," he explains.

However, the final decision is influenced by many unseen forces, including karmas, family blessings, spiritual growth, past actions, and the effort a person has made on their spiritual path.

According to Rahul, free will exists mainly in these key moments of choice. Outside of that, life unfolds through a combination of karmic patterns and divine guidance.

The role of a Guru on the spiritual path

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Rahul also believes the role of a Guru becomes important as a person moves deeper into spirituality.

He explains that people who engage in practices like meditation, tapas, temple visits, or spiritual discipline and remain under the grace of a Guru may experience a different relationship with decision-making.

"When you are under the grace of a Guru, Guru becomes that decision maker for you," he says.

According to Rahul, every person faces unique tests and challenges in life. The struggles may differ, but guidance from spiritual traditions and blessings from gurus help individuals move through difficult times with greater clarity and strength.

For him, the journey begins with looking inward and becoming more aware of the self and the divine presence that exists within and around us.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on experts’ interpretations; HT does not have authority over the story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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