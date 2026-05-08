What’s stopping you from spiritual growth? Sadhguru explains the biggest obstacle to enlightenment

“The only problem is, you are too full of yourself,” Sadhguru says in the video.

He explains that many individuals become so attached to what they think they are that they stop experiencing life fully.

According to Sadhguru, people often try to experience life only through their accumulated thoughts, opinions and personal identities. Over time, this creates a limited way of seeing the world.

In a recent video shared online, Sadhguru spoke about the deeper meaning of enlightenment and why many people struggle to move toward inner freedom despite constantly searching for peace, happiness and clarity.

Spiritual growth is often imagined as something distant, difficult or reserved for a select few. But according to spiritual leader Sadhguru, the biggest obstacle to enlightenment may not be the world around us. It may be our own attachment to identity, thoughts and limitations.

The statement may sound simple, but it points toward a larger spiritual idea. Many spiritual traditions believe that constant attachment to ego, fear, labels and personal stories prevents people from experiencing deeper awareness.

Why silence and awareness matter? Sadhguru also speaks about the importance of inner stillness. In today’s fast-moving world, people are constantly distracted by external pressure, social expectations and endless mental noise.

According to him, enlightenment is not about gaining something new. Instead, it is about removing the inner confusion that keeps people disconnected from themselves.

He suggests that when a person becomes more aware and less reactive, life begins to feel clearer and lighter naturally.

Rather than forcing spiritual growth, Sadhguru encourages people to become more conscious in their everyday lives through awareness, observation and presence.

Spiritual growth begins with honesty One of the strongest messages from the video is the importance of self-honesty. Sadhguru explains that real transformation begins when people stop pretending and start seeing themselves clearly.

For many people, spirituality becomes difficult because they search for answers outside themselves while avoiding inner reflection.

The video also highlights that personal growth is not always comfortable. Letting go of old patterns, limiting beliefs or emotional attachments may feel challenging in the beginning, but it often creates space for deeper clarity and peace.

Disclaimer: The views shared in this article are based on inputs from Social Media. Spirituality and mindfulness are personal beliefs and experiences. Reader discretion is advised.