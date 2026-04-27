In Chinese astrology, each year is represented by an animal sign in a 12-year traditional-based cycle. The signs include Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. However, your zodiac sign is not just an animal. It is also associated with one of the five elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, or Water, that shape your personality, emotional responses, and the kind of patterns you experience in life.

What is your Chinese element, and how can you balance it using crystals? An expert answers(Pinterest)

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Your Chinese element is decided by the last digit of your birth year. It is based on a 60-year cycle where five elements pair with 12 signs. So, to know your Chinese zodiac sign element, look at the last digit of your Gregorian birth year: years ending in 0 or 1 are Metal, 2 or 3 are Water, 4 or 5 are Wood, 6 or 7 are Fire, and 8 or 9 are Earth.

ALSO READ: Your Chinese zodiac sign and the crystal you need right now, according to an expert

According to Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, “When your element is balanced, things feel smooth. Your decisions are clearer, your emotions are stable, and opportunities tend to flow. But when it is imbalanced, you may feel stuck, overwhelmed, or unlucky, even when you are putting in effort.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Crystals can help you stabilize this energy. They don’t replace action, but they support alignment, which is often the missing piece,” continued the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Crystals can help you stabilize this energy. They don’t replace action, but they support alignment, which is often the missing piece,” continued the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how you can balance your Chinese element using crystals: Wood element: Growth vs frustration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how you can balance your Chinese element using crystals: Wood element: Growth vs frustration {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you belong to the Wood element, you are naturally driven, creative, and focused on growth. But imbalance can manifest as frustration, impatience, or a feeling of being blocked despite hard work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you belong to the Wood element, you are naturally driven, creative, and focused on growth. But imbalance can manifest as frustration, impatience, or a feeling of being blocked despite hard work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To balance this, you need grounding and steady growth energy. Green Aventurine supports progress without pressure, while Moss Agate helps you stay patient and connected to your path. You can get anything made from these crystals, be it a tumble, a raw stone, jewellery, a tree, freeform, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To balance this, you need grounding and steady growth energy. Green Aventurine supports progress without pressure, while Moss Agate helps you stay patient and connected to your path. You can get anything made from these crystals, be it a tumble, a raw stone, jewellery, a tree, freeform, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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Fire element: Passion vs burnout

Fire element individuals are expressive, confident, and energetic. But when out of balance, this can turn into impulsiveness, emotional highs and lows, or burnout.

You need calming and stabilizing energy. You can get any form made in Amethyst that helps cool emotional intensity and brings clarity, and Rose Quartz that softens your energy and supports emotional balance in relationships.

Earth element: Stability vs stagnation

Earth element people are practical, reliable, and grounded. However, imbalance can make you feel stuck, heavy, or resistant to change.

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You need movement and positivity. Natural Citrine helps lift stagnant energy and brings lightness, while Tiger’s Eye supports confident action and reduces overthinking. Keep these stones with you at all times, or get a combination made to wear.

Metal element: Discipline vs rigidity

If you are a Metal element, you are focused, strong-willed, and disciplined. But imbalance can make you rigid, emotionally closed off, or overly self-critical.

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You need flexibility and emotional flow. Clear Quartz helps clear mental clutter and bring clarity, while a white Moonstone supports emotional openness and intuition. The bead form will be the most effective.

Water element: Intuition vs overwhelm

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Water element individuals are intuitive, deep, and emotionally aware. But imbalance can lead to overthinking, anxiety, or absorbing too much external energy.

You need protection and grounding. Black Tourmaline shields your energy from negativity, while Lapis Lazuli helps you trust your inner voice without confusion.

How to use crystals for balance

You don’t need multiple crystals to see a shift. Even one or two, used consistently, can help stabilize your energy.

You can carry them, wear them as bracelets, or keep them in your workspace. The focus should be on intention rather than complicated rituals. When you consciously choose a crystal that supports your element, you are aligning your internal energy.

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A simple ritual

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To strengthen the effect of your crystal, keep a simple routine. Hold your chosen crystal in your hand for a minute every morning and set a clear intention, like “I am balanced, stable, and aligned.” You can also cleanse it once a week using incense, sunlight, or by keeping it on a selenite plate to reset its energy.

What to avoid

Avoid constantly switching crystals out of impatience or treating them as instant solutions. Energy work is subtle and consistent. The steadier you are with one or two crystals, the more effective they become over time.

ALSO READ: The spiritual meaning of New Moon and Full Moon

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Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Results may vary from person to person, and crystals should be used as a supportive practice rather than a guaranteed solution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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