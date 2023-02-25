Which sitcom to watch based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Aries love to be different and defy the odds. To understand and related that, with a show like Young Sheldon is fun. You would love how Sheldon stands out of the crowd but owns himself as he is, just like you.

Taurus: You are a homebody. A show that you can watch under your blanket while eating your favourite food would be the definition of bliss for you. Brooklyn nine nine is one sitcom you would love for sure with its amazing friendships, romance and humour.

Gemini: Big Bang Theory is the show for you. With a generation of grown-up intellectuals, this show will cater to your mind and heart. This show will do justice to your thoughts of relationships and knowledge.

Cancer: 2 and a Half Men is a show about family. About how a jingle writer's life changes as his brother and nephew come to live with him. Watch this show to satisfy your connecting urge, Cancer.

Leo: Friends is your one friend. You believe in quality over quantity and therefore, no matter how many friends you have you tend to have strong relationships with them. This show is how you define love.

Virgo: The Office, is your pro. You love perfection but also know what it takes to be a perfectionist. The people in the office come together to make a perfect mix of laughs and fun for you.

Libra: Relationships are your treasure trove. You love bonds that are deep and real. That would last through the ups and downs. A show that would make your soul happy is 2 Broke Girls, with its exemplary friendships and characters.

Scorpio: I Love Lucy, is a sitcom that Scorpio's should definitely watch once in their life. With Lucy bent on entering into precarious situations, you are on the edge of the next event in her humour-filled adventurous life.

Sagittarius: How I Met Your Mother, is something you'd love to know about from your parents. You believe in love and soulmates. Emotions and optimism are your beliefs and therefore, this show is lit for you.

Capricorn: Humour is your hidden addiction. Thus, Sienfield is one show that would help you release all the pent-up tension and live in the moment.

Aquarius: Better than the rest. That's your nest. You would love something that is different from normal and makes you happy. Schitts Creek is the show for you.

Pisces: Old school is your cool! Therefore, The 90's Show is one you would enjoy watching with your friends or family at gatherings.