Why is the Kamakhya temple closed during Ambubachi? The spiritual meaning behind the sacred tradition

Every year, one Hindu festival leaves many first-time visitors with the same question: Why would one of India's most revered temples shut its doors during an important religious event?

Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is among the most prominent Hindu shrines. (PTI File)

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The answer lies in Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival celebrated at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Instead of marking the occasion with continuous prayers and rituals, the temple closes for three days. For devotees, this is not a period of absence. It is a time of reverence, reflection, and respect for the Divine Mother.

The festival has gained attention beyond India as more people explore Hindu philosophy, goddess traditions, and the idea of the divine feminine.

What is Ambubachi Mela?

Ambubachi Mela is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a form of the Divine Mother in Hinduism. According to tradition, the festival marks the Goddess's annual menstrual cycle, symbolising fertility, creation, and the renewing power of nature.

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{{^usCountry}} The observance takes place during the monsoon season, when the earth begins to receive fresh rainfall. Many devotees see this as a reminder of nature's life-giving cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The observance takes place during the monsoon season, when the earth begins to receive fresh rainfall. Many devotees see this as a reminder of nature's life-giving cycle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual expert and Santam Dharma believer, Bhavesh Bhimanathani linked Ambubachi with Ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Kalika Purana, which describes Kamakhya as the source of creation. One well-known verse says: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual expert and Santam Dharma believer, Bhavesh Bhimanathani linked Ambubachi with Ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Kalika Purana, which describes Kamakhya as the source of creation. One well-known verse says: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Yoni upholds the whole universe; it is the source of all birth. In that most sacred land resides Kamakhya.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Yoni upholds the whole universe; it is the source of all birth. In that most sacred land resides Kamakhya.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Ambubachi 2026: Date, timings, muhurats and astrological significance

Why does the Kamakhya Temple close for three days?

Unlike many religious festivals that involve continuous worship, Ambubachi follows a different path. Once the observance begins, the doors of the Kamakhya Temple are closed. Daily pujas stop, devotees cannot enter the sanctum, and no offerings are made.

The closure is a sign of respect. Hindu tradition holds that the Goddess is resting during this sacred period. Rather than performing rituals, devotees spend these days in prayer, silence, and personal reflection.

Many spiritual teachers describe this as a reminder that faith is not expressed only through ceremonies. Sometimes it is expressed by stepping back, becoming quiet, and looking inward.

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Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

Why is this tradition attracting global attention?

In recent years, interest in the divine feminine has grown in wellness and spiritual communities around the world. Ambubachi offers a perspective that has existed in Hindu philosophy for centuries.

The festival honours feminine power as a source of creation rather than something to be hidden or avoided. It also celebrates the natural rhythms of life and the belief that periods of rest are essential before renewal begins.

For many people outside India, these ideas resonate with broader conversations about mindfulness, balance, and respect for nature.

Can foreigners attend the Ambubachi Mela?

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A priest at the Kamakhya temple says the Ambubachi Mela welcomes visitors from around the world. While the Kamakhya Temple remains closed during the three-day observance, international tourists, researchers, photographers, and spiritual seekers can still witness the festival's unique atmosphere outside the temple. Once the temple reopens, visitors are allowed to enter for *darshan*, provided they follow the temple's dress code, local customs, and instructions issued by the authorities.

Also Read When is Ambubachi? A priest of Kamakhya temple explains its spiritual significance for Hindu believers

What is Shakti Tattva?

During Ambubachi, many devotees focus on *Shakti Tattva*, a central idea in Hindu philosophy that sees divine feminine energy as the force behind creation, transformation, and life itself.

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Instead of seeking blessings through elaborate rituals, practitioners often spend time meditating, chanting, or sitting in silence. The emphasis shifts from external worship to inner awareness.

Many believe this inward journey is just as important as visiting a temple.

What happens when the temple reopens?

After three days, the temple doors open once again. Special prayers are performed, and thousands of pilgrims gather to receive blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

The reopening is considered one of the most auspicious moments of the festival. In 2026, it also marks the beginning of Gupt Navratri, another sacred period dedicated to the worship of the Divine Mother.

Disclaimer: This article explains the beliefs and traditions associated with Ambubachi Mela based on Hindu religious texts.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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