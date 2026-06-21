When is Ambubachi? A priest of Kamakhya temple explains its spiritual significance for Hindu believers

Every year, thousands of devotees turn their attention to the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam for Ambubachi, a sacred observance that holds special significance in Hindu tradition. Deeply connected with the worship of the Divine Mother, the festival is regarded as a time to honor feminine energy, creation, and the rhythms of nature. Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is among the most prominent Hindu shrines. (PTI File)

According to a priest associated with the Kamakhya Temple, Ambubachi 2026 will begin with the Ambubachi Pravritti on June 22, 2026, at 9:08 p.m. The observance will continue until June 26, 2026, when temple rituals resume, and devotees are once again allowed to offer prayers.

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Why is Ambubachi observed? Ambubachi is rooted in the belief that Goddess Kamakhya, one of the most revered forms of Shakti, undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period. As a mark of respect, the temple remains closed for several days.

On this day, devotees celebrate the sacred nature of womanhood and fertility. It is a reminder that creation and nurturing are central to life itself.

Unlike many festivals that involve celebrations and public gatherings, Ambubachi is often observed through devotion, prayer, and contemplation. Many devotees see it as an opportunity to connect with the spiritual aspects of nature and the feminine principle.

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Ambubachi 2026 Date and Timings: Acording to a priest of Kamakhya Temple the tithis of Ambabuchi follows below:

Ambubachi Pravritti begins: June 22, 2026, at 9:08 p.m.

Ambubachi ends: June 26, 2026

What happens at the Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi? The Kamakhya Temple follows a unique tradition during Ambubachi. Once the auspicious muhurat begins, the temple doors are closed and regular worship is suspended. Devotees are unable to enter the sanctum during this period.

According to the priest, the temple remains closed for four days to symbolise a period of rest and renewal. After the Ambabuchi tithi ends, the door opens on the 4th day after the sun rises. Devotees then start offering with fruits and flowers along with special rituals.

The reopening of Kamakhya tempe is considered a highly auspicious occasion and attracts pilgrims from different parts of India.

Spiritual significance of Ambubachi For many vedic believers, Ambubachi is about more than ritual observance. It carries a deeper spiritual message about respecting menstrual cycles, fertility and feminine energy.

The priest shared that devotees often spend these days in prayer, chanting, meditation, and reading sacred texts dedicated to the Goddess. Some also avoid beginning major new activities and instead focus on self-reflection.

For Hindu believers, Ambubachi remains one of the most sacred occasions dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. The observance continues to draw devotees who seek blessings, spiritual growth, and a deeper understanding of the divine feminine.