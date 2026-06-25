Why is the Kamakhya temple closed during Ambubachi? The spiritual meaning behind the sacred tradition

Every year, one Hindu festival leaves many first-time visitors with the same question: Why would one of India's most revered temples shut its doors during an important religious event? Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is among the most prominent Hindu shrines. (PTI File)

The answer lies in Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival celebrated at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Instead of marking the occasion with continuous prayers and rituals, the temple closes for three days. For devotees, this is not a period of absence. It is a time of reverence, reflection, and respect for the Divine Mother.

The festival has gained attention beyond India as more people explore Hindu philosophy, goddess traditions, and the idea of the divine feminine.

What is Ambubachi Mela? Ambubachi Mela is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a form of the Divine Mother in Hinduism. According to tradition, the festival marks the Goddess's annual menstrual cycle, symbolising fertility, creation, and the renewing power of nature.

The observance takes place during the monsoon season, when the earth begins to receive fresh rainfall. Many devotees see this as a reminder of nature's life-giving cycle.

In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual expert and Santam Dharma believer, Bhavesh Bhimanathani linked Ambubachi with Ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Kalika Purana, which describes Kamakhya as the source of creation. One well-known verse says:

“The Yoni upholds the whole universe; it is the source of all birth. In that most sacred land resides Kamakhya.”