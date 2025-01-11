Winter Horoscope 2025: 2 zodiac signs will have positive shifts before the winter ends

Winter brings a time for rest, reflection, and growth, offering every zodiac sign opportunities to attract success, love, and meaningful moments. However, two signs are aligned with the cosmos for breakthroughs, good news, and exciting progress before the season wraps up on March 20, 2025. Read about 2 zodiac signs will have positive shifts before the winter ends.(Freepik)

Aquarius: Freedom Awaits

Your time to shine begins on January 19, 2025, as the Sun moves into your sign, kicking off Aquarius season. With the Sun’s warm and uplifting energy on your side, this is your moment to step into the spotlight. Your birthday season will bring opportunities to grow and be celebrated for your originality, fresh ideas, and compassionate approach to solving problems.

Just days later, on January 21, the Sun aligns with Pluto, inviting you to embrace change. This powerful cosmic shift may encourage you to let go of old patterns, close chapters, and navigate transitions. While facing change can be challenging, it will free you from limitations and stagnant energy. By letting go, you’ll create space to rise even higher and unlock your true potential.

Pisces: The Star of the Season

Your luck takes centre stage starting January 11, 2025, as the North Node moves into your sign. This significant cosmic shift sets the stage for destiny to work its magic, bringing you growth, blessings, and the breakthroughs you’ve been waiting for. While embracing this transformation requires letting go, it will feel uplifting and full of hope.

As February 18 marks the start of Pisces season, your birthday brings the promise of fresh starts and exciting opportunities. The Sun in your sign shines a spotlight on you, offering moments of recognition and respect for your unique strengths and talents.

This winter season, the universe is rooting for you. Pisces (Sun, Moon, and Rising) will find themselves in the cosmic spotlight, with the stars aligning to guide their growth like no other sign.