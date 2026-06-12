World Cup Predictions 2026: Who will win the cup this year, according to a business astrologer

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, predictions are already pouring in from analysts, former players, and football fans. But business astrologer Greenstone Lobo is taking a very different route to forecast the tournament's winner.

A representative image of a Soccer Ball,(Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lobo, who describes himself as a "scientific astrologer," says his method combines the birth charts of captains, coaches, and key players to identify which team has the strongest astrological indicators for success.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lobo pointed to his previous predictions as evidence of his approach. "In 2018, even before the start of the tournament, I had predicted that France would win the World Cup and in 2022, I had predicted that Argentina would win the World Cup," he said.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2026 in numbers: The records, laws and history behind football's biggest tournament

How does he predict the World Cup winners?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Lobo, the key lies in identifying players born during what he considers particularly powerful astrological periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Lobo, the key lies in identifying players born during what he considers particularly powerful astrological periods. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "So the next World Cup winner should be born either in the year 1990 or in the year 1993 or in the year 1998," he explained while outlining the birth-year patterns he believes are linked to sporting greatness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So the next World Cup winner should be born either in the year 1990 or in the year 1993 or in the year 1998," he explained while outlining the birth-year patterns he believes are linked to sporting greatness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Using this system, Lobo examined the captains and coaching staff of the world's top-ranked football nations. One by one, he ruled out several favourites, including Spain, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and defending champions Argentina. Which country will miss the cut? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using this system, Lobo examined the captains and coaching staff of the world's top-ranked football nations. One by one, he ruled out several favourites, including Spain, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and defending champions Argentina. Which country will miss the cut? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lobo believes Argentina's chances of retaining the trophy are slim despite the presence of Lionel Messi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lobo believes Argentina's chances of retaining the trophy are slim despite the presence of Lionel Messi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There is no man in history who has defended a World Cup," he said. "Argentina doesn't look like a team which is going to defend their World Cup." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is no man in history who has defended a World Cup," he said. "Argentina doesn't look like a team which is going to defend their World Cup." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Brazil was another major contender that failed to convince him. While he praised the talent within the squad, he argued that key figures have already achieved many of their biggest career milestones.

France also received a surprising rejection from the astrologer despite having captain Kylian Mbappé.

"France's captain has to wait. He cannot win a World Cup right now," Lobo said.

Who will win the World Cup 2026?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After narrowing down the field, Lobo ultimately arrived at one nation: England.

The astrologer believes England captain Harry Kane's astrological chart aligns with a rare planetary combination that signals major success. He also highlighted the strength of England's supporting cast, including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Pickford, John Stones, and Marcus Rashford.

"This entire team is looking phenomenal," Lobo said. "Harry Kane is not alone, and you're going to hear the name of Jude Bellingham throughout this tournament."

His final prediction leaves little room for doubt.

"Football is coming home. England will go on to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup," he said.

A prediction that goes against popular opinion

Lobo acknowledged that his forecast runs counter to many popular predictions, which often place France, Argentina, Brazil, or Portugal among the leading contenders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Still, he remains confident in his conclusion.

"As of now, I'm not seeing any competition for England," he said.

Whether his astrology-based forecast proves accurate remains to be seen, but if England does lift the trophy in 2026, Lobo will have another successful World Cup prediction to add to his record.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON