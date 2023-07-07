Zodiac Home: Different house styles for various zodiac signs

They are called "Dream House" for a reason, right? A Pinterest-worthy house, with the best of the best things in every nook and corner. Every zodiac sign has a home style that represents their sense of design and architecture.

Aries: Contemporary

Aries, naturally want to be the best. With sleek architecture, glass panes and up-to-date technology, you would religiously abide by the latest trends in the housing industry.

Taurus: American Craftsman

Being an earth sign, they are ruled by Venus, the goddess of beauty and material things. Therefore, your house would be filled with homey, comfortable vibes and loads of nature. The American Craftsman style is earthy, nostalgic, and classic, valuing organic materials and views.

Gemini: Victorian

Remember Queen Anne? Loved the houses there, didn't you Gemini? You would love a house that doubles as a museum with tons of artefacts. Your home would be significant not only because of its design but also due to its place, prior owners and other interesting quirks.

Cancer: Cottage

A cosy cottage and fresh air. Perfect for a Cancerian! You would love a cottage straight out of an old folktale with snug living rooms and a fireplace that can be fit to invite family and friends for dinner and laughter.

Leo: Mediterranean

A Leo would love nothing more than their own Mediterranean-style beachside villa. You love showing off your accommodation and would want it to become a popular hang-out spot. Regal vibes with ventilation is the one for Leos.

Virgo: Midcentury Modern

Virgos, the perfectionists, value functionality and practicality. But you value beauty and memories too. This style inculcates minimalism, open plan, and large windows that merge the interior with the outdoors.

Libra: French Provincial

Beauty matters a lot to Libras. You would love a house that combines a contemporary air with an inviting feel. Marked by the stone walls, and subtle finishing touches of flora, it's perfect for a break from reality.

Scorpio: Pueblo Revival

Keep it realistic. Says who? Scorpios. Pueblo Revival houses can withstand any extremities of nature and are highly popular in New Mexico and Arizona. Enigma is a Scorpio's vice and an enigmatic house, their absolute favourite.

Sagittarius: Shotgun House

The more, the merrier. Spacious living with vibrant colours and flowers is a must-have in a Sagittarius checklist. Shotgun houses are known for their colourful exterior and floor plans that allow for cross-breezes.

Capricorn: Georgian Colonial

Capricorns think of their homes as an extension of themselves. Since they value traditions a lot, Georgian Colonial houses capture their need for impressiveness perfectly. The house in the Parent Trap, yup that one. Characterized by symmetry, brick walls and elegant proportions who wouldn't love a house like that?

Aquarius: Asian

Aquarians would consider all aspects of the housing process. You would worry about the carbon footprints, using solar panels and being as connected to nature as possible. Japanese styles have unique roofing, geometric designs and flourishing gardens that Aquarians would love spending time in.

Pisces: Cape Cod

You love nature and would definitely love to live on a beach. A deck where you and your dog could play and rest would be so much fun. You could also pursue your hobbies near the water surrounded by the calm of the crashing waves.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)