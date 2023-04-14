Zodiac signs as movie villains

Whether we love the hero or not we definitely hate the villain. Our emotions and eyes are highly attached to them on the screen. Read along to find out if you resemble your favourite villain of all time.

Aries: Trust me, Aries. It's good. None other than Cruella De Vil could match your vibe. Just as fiery as you, she loves the spotlight and is driven to succeed. Cruella will do anything it takes to get what she wants.

Taurus: Taureans are all for stability. The Penguin from The Batman loves. He enjoys the good in life and has a notorious personality that this sign connects with.

Gemini: The other brother. Loki from Marvel. Playful and charismatic. He ticks all the boxes. The God of Mischief still retains to be a strong villain in the universe along with being loved by many for his nature.

Cancer: Norman Bates from Psycho. Does something click? Cancerians are a bit too sensitive in nature and can easily be affected by things. Bates's character in the movie as well is a bit fragile and temperamental but caring enough for his loved ones.

Leo: Gaston? Well, yeah. From the Beauty and The Beast. Leos are passionate people who would love to rule the world one day. They are ambitious and have big dreams. Leos have a big, dramatic personality like Gaston.

Virgo: Pure evil when they wish to get something. Virgo religiously believes in “I want it, I got it.” Virgos are just as strategic and target-hungry as Michael Myers from Halloween.

Libra: Oo… Yours is an interesting one Libra. Mother Gothel from Tangled. Libras are observant enough to socialise with anyone they want along with being very strongly opinionated.

Scorpio: Harry Potter, is it? A personal favourite is Bellatrix Lestrange. Complex and misunderstood, she was an enigmatic personality like a Scorpio. But isn't that where all the fun lies? Mystery is the way to keep things interesting, right Scorpio?

Sagittarius: No way, yours just might be the coolest of them all. Harley Quinn. Outright with all her opinions but smart enough to know how to behave where. A loved anti-hero she is truly a Sagittarius.

Capricorn: He who shall not be named. Any guesses? You're right it's Voldemort. Capricorns are so dedicated to winning that they'd sail through any discomfort for it. Voldemort was similar, willing to live half a life to achieve immortality. All so that he could be remembered as the greatest wizard of all time.

Aquarius: Aquarians are sometimes described as odd and unusual. They are humanitarian in nature and might seem arrogant to some. Hannibel Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs was very much an Aquarius.

Pisces: Kylo Ren from the Star Wars. Yes Pisces, that's you. Pisces are observatories in nature. They tend to flick between being highly emotional or trusting practicality. So was Kylo, conflicted between the light and the dark.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)