Zodiacs who are prone to fall in love repeatedly, are you one of them?

Every sun sign has a different personality. Some zodiacs are short-tempered while others are impatient. Some fall in love frequently whereas others are seeks long-term commitment. Let’s find out which zodiacs fall in love frequently.

Aries

Love holds great value for the people of this zodiac. They are intense lovers. In fact, love for family and friends is also important to them. They are never hesitant when it comes to love. They are cool at expressing their love and never shy away from professing the same. The people of this zodiac have a hard time falling in love. They do not fall in love over and over again in their life.

Taurus

The people of this zodiac understand the seriousness of love but don’t take long to fall in love. However, they take time to get serious and when the conditions are unfavourable, they step back. They are likely to fall in love at least twice in their lives.

Gemini

They are quick to fall in love. Sometimes, they get into another relationship while already being in a relationship. They are likely to fall in love at least 4 times in their life.

Cancer

They are perfect lovers. But, they keep high expectations and imaginary expectations from their partner. When such expectations are not fulfilled, they become sad. They face heartbreak at least once in their life. Thereafter, they take time to fall in love.

Leo

They are naughty when it comes to love. Their intentions for love are right but their nature to have different experiences does not allow them to stay in one place. This is the reason why they come in contact with several persons in their lifetime. But after getting cheated in love, you become cautious and make relationships wisely.

Virgo

The people of this zodiac love themselves before loving others. They love only once in their lifetime, but they never let their love come in the way of their ambitions. They cannot love someone else at their own cost.

Libra

Love is a lesson for people of this zodiac. They try to give their 100% to a relationship but soon people take them for granted. However, after some time, they realize that self-respect is also important. They learn to respect themselves. They are likely to fall in love thrice in their lifetime and every time they learn something new from the experience.

Scorpio

This zodiac is likely to face a lot of accusations in love. In fact, they are often accused of being selfish. The initial two love affairs may end on a very bad note. For the third time, they choose their life partner wisely.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is likely to fall in love quickly. They may fall in love at least 4 times in their life. They find everything to be alright at the beginning of a relationship but they quickly step back when the partner gets serious about the relationship. They always look for the right partner who could keep them in love and with whom they could move ahead seriously in the relationship.

Capricorn

They are very ambitious people. Likewise, they are ambitious even in their love relationships. If they find someone worth spending their life with then they can go to any extent for the person. They do not allow little things to get in the way of their relationship.

Aquarius

The people of this zodiac immensely love their freedom but at the same time they like to fall in love as well. These two things often confuse them. But they learn to choose between these two while moving ahead in life. They are likely to fall in love at least twice in their life.

Pisces

People of this zodiac sign wish for a fairytale kind of love story. They may love only once in their life and preserve it well as they are scared to lose it.