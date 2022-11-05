How planetary movement cause health scare in sun signs

A person from any zodiac sign has the potential to fall ill if a particular configuration of the planets is present in their birth charts. Certain zodiac signs may be predisposed to certain health problems, but the final analysis must be seen from the placement of all planets in different zodiac signs. Let us look at each zodiac sign and which planets have the potential to cause chronic illness to a person.

Aries: Being a fiery sign, they are full of energy and vigour, they normally enjoy good health and immunity. They are proactive in getting their regular health check-ups done. However, Mercury is the most malefic for this zodiac sign and cause chronic health issues if it is connected to the nodes like Rahu and Ketu. In addition, Mars, which is the ruling planet of this zodiac sign, can turn out to be a tricky planet for health if it is associated with Mercury and can cause surgery or injury.

Taurus: They are naturally strong and inherently healthy. They have an in-built immune system which guides them to stay fit and healthy. However, they can often get carried away and take their robust health for granted. For this zodiac sign, Jupiter becomes the key trouble maker when it comes to causing health issues. When Jupiter makes a connection with Mars, it can lead to chronic illness. If Venus also gets involved then it can lead to further complications.

Gemini: They are in general susceptible to low immunity. They have a sensitive digestive system, which means they need to pay attention to their gut health in order to be ready for new challenges. For them, two planets – Mars and Saturn – are the designated trouble givers. Mars rules over sickness for this sign, while Saturn controls chronic illness. When both these planets are connected in an inauspicious place, they can cause health scare for them.

Cancer: They tend to be overly active, which can cause pains and joint aches. In general, they are prone to depression and anxiety. They need to take adequate rest and practice meditation to calm their nerves. For this zodiac sign, Mercury rules over hospitals and injuries, hence it becomes the primary planet for ill health. Alongside, Saturn is another strong malefic and can cause health concerns when it is connected with Mercury or Jupiter.

Leo: Thye have bundles of energy within them. They are always on the go and are generally blessed with fine health. However, sometimes they do not prioritise rest and have trouble sleeping. For this zodiac sign, Saturn rules over illness and disease. When it is connected with Rahu or Ketu and placed in an inimical sign, it can lead to persistent health problems. In addition, Moon is another planet that can cause some worries, especially when connected with Saturn.

Virgo: They are quite health conscious as they believe prevention is better than cure. They try to live a healthy life with healthy eating habits and incorporating regular fitness regime. For them, Mars becomes the most notorious planet for health, especially if it is in the company of Rahu or Ketu. It can cause surgery or accidents. Saturn plays a dual role for this sign, but can turn out to be tricky if it gets connected to either Sun or Mars.

Libra: They are usually blessed with a good immune system. Even though they are not very considerate about their fitness, they manage to stay fit. For this sign, Jupiter becomes a first-rate malefic and cause severe health issues during its activation. Mars is equally bad when it comes to health, more so if it makes a connection with Jupiter. Nodes like Rahu and Ketu can lead to health complications of they are connected with Jupiter or Venus.

Scorpio: While they normally enjoy good immunity and health, they are vulnerable to environmental diseases and virus. They must prioritise their health and strengthen their immune system. In the event of any prolonged illness, Mercury and Venus are prime contributors. Mercury is the wrecker-in-chief for this zodiac sign as far as triggering a chronic disease is concerned. While Mars is the ruling planet of this sign, it also rules over disease and can prove to be troublesome.

Sagittarius: They are always on the move and can end up neglecting their health. Their casual eating habits and lack of routine can take a toll on their immune system. But they love sports, hence generally they keep a robust health. For them, Venus alone can create a major health scare if it gets placed in any of the inimical signs or places. Moon also rules over chronic illness and can cause an alarm if it gets connected to the nodes like Rahu or Ketu.

Capricorn: They possess strong immunity and are very hygiene conscious people. But they are workaholics and overlook their health as they end up prioritising their work over wellbeing and entertainment. For this sign, Mars is the dreaded planet for ill-health, backed by Sun. Both these together can cause lot of health worries to them. While Saturn rules this sign, it can become a malefic when connected with Sun or Ketu.

Aquarius: They can be quite restless at times which can lead to unwanted stress. They should exercise regularly to keep up with their fitness and physical strength. These people need to worry from Jupiter which is the most malefic planet for their health. Jupiter can cause injuries, accidents or surgery depending on its placement. Mars is yet another notorious planet for their health and must be watched over for good health.

Pisces: They can go over-board with their eating and drinking habits and may end up neglecting their health. They are easily given to anxiety hence need to channelise their emotional energy. They normally have a weak digestion. For this sign, Venus can be the most detrimental planet causing chronic illness. If it gets connected to either of Saturn or Ketu, it can cause some health scare at the time of their activation.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779