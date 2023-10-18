Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023 predicts a marriage proposal

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at challenges

Catch up with the accurate daily horoscope predictions for today. A happy love life along with professional success and good health are today’s takeaways.

Resolve the problems that may impact the love relationship. The tight schedules and office politics will be there at the workplace. But both finance and health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to fall in love today. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to meet someone interesting. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you will be successful in proposing. Female Libras while attending a function will be the center of attraction and can expect a proposal. Some old relationships will restart. Married Virgo men must not fall into office romance which may damage married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in administrative and sales positions will have a thickly packed schedule. Handle the pressure with confidence and ensure you meet the deadlines. Stay away from gossip at the workplace. IT professionals, architects, healthcare professionals, academicians, and automobile engineers will get opportunities to prove their mettle. Team leaders must be impartial and ensure proper harmony within the team.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be liberal when it comes to wealth. As you will see prosperity today, you may also donate wealth to charity. The second half of the day is good to buy a vehicle. Those who are keen to invest in real estate can also buy a new house today. The finance stuck with the clients may be released today and this ensures better business prospects for entrepreneurs.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good and some Libras will even recover from old illnesses. Practice yoga and make it a habit in the early morning. If you are not comfortable with extreme body postures, switch to lighter exercises but maintaining the body is important. Drink plenty of water and give up both alcohol and aerated drinks. Seniors having issues associated with breathing will need medical attention. Some children will develop minor bruises while playing but that is not something serious to take care of.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

