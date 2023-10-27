Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 27, 2023 predicts travel next

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in hard work

Surprises wait for you in the romantic life today. Be ready to take up new roles at the workplace while both health and wealth are in good position today.

Fabulous love life is what the daily horoscope predicts today. No major professional challenge will impact your performance. Handle wealth with care and health is good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You can expect surprises today in the love affair. A romantic dinner or night drive is an option to open up. Some fortunate Libras will get back into an old love affair. However, married females should not get into anything that may affect the marital relationship. Avoid egos in the relationship and be sensitive towards the partner. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover. Spend more time together. This will make a proper bonding.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will travel today for job purposes. There will be minor troubles within the office team and this may cause trouble while handling crucial projects. Use communication skills to handle clients at the negotiation table. Some salespersons will have a packed day where meeting the targets will be tougher. Those who are into business need to be careful while handling wealth. You may even try applying for a new job today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles will not impact your day. There will be wealth and you may utilize it freely. Today is good to financially help a needy person including a sibling. Some Libras will resolve a financial dispute bringing mental happiness. You may also consider handing over the wealth to the children today. Some Libras will make a travel plan where money is spent on flight tickets.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are physically good and free from major ailments. Ensure you avoid late-night drives. Follow all traffic rules and also skip alcohol. Those who have kidney or liver-related issues must be careful. Females should not lift heavy objects and should also be careful about oral health. Minor Gemini natives may fall while playing but the injuries may not be serious.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON