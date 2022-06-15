Libra Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 15,'22 states, to buy luxurious

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libras, your financial situation remains stable. You may put money into schemes that appreciate in value. Your health is likely to be fine. Your workout routine may help you enjoy wonderful things, which may positively affect your wellbeing. On the family front, your interactions are likely to be filled with joy. You may spend quality time with your family and friends. On the romantic front, your partner is likely to propose to you. The good news may cheer you up and bring you both closer together. Your professional front, on the other hand, may be a little wobbly. Not rising to the occasion at work, may find you falling behind your coworkers. Travel, either for pleasure or business, may not be as profitable as anticipated. Legal proceedings regarding ancestral property are likely to go your way. Students may need a motivational push before exams to perform well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sun Transit Impact on Libra The transit of the Sun may have a beneficial influence on your financial position. Your financial stability is likely to be elevated and would enable you to buy some luxurious accessories. Risky ventures too may bring windfalls if you undertake proper research. During the transit, you may be able to improve your image and are likely to be filled with positive energy. Your hard work is likely to pay off soon and things may go the way you expect in this period.

Libra Finance Today For Libras, an overseas business deal is likely to work in your favour, bringing profits in the days to come. You are likely to splurge on both necessities and luxuries. An unexpected financial source could provide you with good rewards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, a well-planned trip with family may enable you to spend quality time together. A family gathering is likely to provide you with an opportunity to strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Libra Career Today Your professional front seems mixed today. To succeed, you may have to put in a lot of effort. It might still not be enough to impress your bosses. However, those in the creative and writing fields may receive social recognition for their work.

Libra Health Today On the health front, Libras’ robust immunity may keep you physically fit. Your increased energy levels as a result of your strenuous activities are likely to provide you with the motivation to keep going. Yoga asanas may bring you mental peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, Libra natives need to allow time for their new romantic relationship to grow. Your partner is likely to gradually comprehend and reciprocate your sentiments, bringing intimacy to your cherished relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON