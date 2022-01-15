Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 15, 2022

Aries: You are slowly getting attached to someone with whom you have been spending more time lately. It could be a friend or an acquaintance as of now but the bond between the two of you is certainly growing. Let the affection grow and theconnection become stronger. Very soon you will know if this person is the right one for you or not.

Taurus: Having controlled your emotions for along, you will be in an expansive mood now. Your mind is now telling you to look for what you want, maybe a person with whom you can share your feelings and engage in thought-provoking discussions. Married natives will support their partner in getting over an issue bothering them for long.

Gemini: You will be in a happy-go-lucky mood today and will like to spend time with your partner. Your partner will go out of their way to please you and make you feel special. Singles will feel great about themselves. You are finally in that space to love yourself and those around you. It is time to embrace the uniqueness of someone special.

Cancer: Love is in the air and makes the most of this wonderful atmosphere. You will feel close to your family and friends. A sense of gratitude will be visible towards those you love. Snuggle up close to your special one and share your heartfelt emotions. Those married should make the home atmosphere lively by reforming the home decor.

Leo: Your imaginative self will be strongly evident today. Your partner will feel delighted to hear more of your creative thoughts which will make you feel complete. Singles should try to explore online dating as they are likely to meet someone interesting there. Married couples will have a joyous time as they would be involved in shared activities.

Virgo: Today is the perfect day for getting your way with those you love. You need to communicate without any pretensions and you will surely be heard. An outing with your partner will spice the day up. Singles need to put a stop to their critical attitude and appreciate others as they are. Married couples will acknowledge each other’s support.

Libra: Do not look to find comfort out of your current relationship. You are a charming person and are bound to attract others, but let not that be a distraction for your love life. Your partner may already be insecure about this relationship and their fears will be fuelled by any such behaviour of yours. Married couples can plan a casual outing today.

Scorpio: You will have a fun-filled day with your partner. Your gentle outlook towards life will be much appreciated by your loved ones. A long-term relationship seems to be on the cards. Those who are single need to spend time with a dear friend to explore if the relationship can move to the next level. Married natives should plan a surprise for their partner.

Sagittarius: There is a likelihood of a conflict brewing in your love life if you are unable to read the signals of your partner. Check what your gut is telling you about the current relationship. There is something that needs to be sorted and should be addressed at the earliest. Those who are married will feel carefree and enjoy a comforting time.

Capricorn: A mixed day lies ahead for you. The work-life will be hectic and stress will grow due to multiple assignments coming your way. Do not make any commitments to your partner today as you may not be able to live up to your words. Your partner will make the evening sensuous by taking you out for a sumptuous dinner.

Aquarius: It is an ideal time to go out and socialise with those you love and care. A bit of healthy flirting is fine so far as you don’t cross the line. Those of you looking for a relationship may not be able to recognise it immediately. But observe closely and you shall find out. Married couples need to focus on each other and take time out.

Pisces: You will have a chance today to make amends with someone you may have had problems lately. It would be great of you both can sit down and talk it out. Soften up a bit and open up with each other. Singles will be keen to meet the person they admire and will be able to do so after showing some dedication.

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

