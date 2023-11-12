Love and Relationship Horoscope for November 12, 2023

Aries: You and your partner might need to be more communicative due to external influences. Ensure you are not getting misguided, and focus on sorting it out. You can think of giving a beautiful present to your partner as a gesture to say sorry. On the other hand, if you are single, today you might have an unexpected conversation with someone from the other department in your workplace. This might be the start of something new.

Taurus: If you are in a relationship, things might go forward as your partner may express their desire to make things official. Just ensure you don’t get anxious; instead, discuss it maturely. There is no need for you to make hasty decisions. If you are not ready for the same, talk about it with your partner. They will surely understand and consider the same. Singles might attend a social gathering, where they might enjoy some stranger’s company.

Gemini: If you are in a relationship, you will notice your partner is behaving a little off. It may be because they might be hiding something from you. It’s okay if they are uncomfortable discussing, but you need to talk to them and assure them that even if they discuss, you won’t have any issues listening to them. If you are single, you might find a good connection; it is expected to be a random person in a public place.

Cancer: Don’t argue with your partner, as the stars advise you to maintain a peaceful environment. Exercise patience. This would help you sort things out without any hassle or misunderstanding. Cherish even the smallest moments between you both. Spend quality time together by watching a movie or simply holding hands during a walk. Singles might get a surprise text from one of their past flings, which might re-ignite a romantic conversation.

Leo: Your office crush may text you today, making you feel over the moon. Seize the moment and try to initiate a friendly conversation to know them better. But remember to maintain professionalism when you are back to work. If you are in a relationship, do not get influenced by someone coming between you and your partner. Be approachable for your partner to discuss any sensitive issues.

Virgo: Today, you might miss your partner more than usual as they might have gone on a business trip. But you can make them feel special by planning a surprise date once they are back. You can use that time to share what has been happening in your mind lately. On the other hand, if you are single and intend to get into a relationship, you should try chatting with someone on social media platforms.

Libra: You are falling for someone but unsure if this is love or dependency. Take your time to analyse. Do not feel pressured to respond if your potential other has confessed their feelings for you. Remember to be empathetic and convey why you need time. If you have recently got into a relationship, try to push yourself to adjust to this new phase of life.

Scorpio: If you are in a casual relationship and want more than that, don’t force yourself and let your significant other know. Make sure you do not breach their space with too many expectations. Giving time to them is also crucial; understand that they are going through a professional change. Try to be their friend and mentor and be present whenever they need you. For singles, this is the right day to express their love for someone they have been falling for long.

Sagittarius: Lately, if you have been facing issues with your family, it is better to take advice from your partner. They will be your best confidant and listener. Spend time with your partner, away from your problems, to feel peace of mind. Do not shy away if you are single and think you have found the one. Express how you feel gently to make the other person know about your feelings.

Capricorn: You might have a work-related trip soon. You might want to take your partner too. It’s because you have been feeling distanced due to work. Use this travel opportunity in your favour. Indulge in mature conversations with your partner to see if you are on the same page about your future together. Singles should think twice before going on a date; you might feel disappointed.

Aquarius: If you are planning to get married, potential relationships might come your way with the help of your family. Do not unquestioningly trust your family’s advice if you are someone waiting for too long. Good things take time, so explore the prospects for yourself to avoid regrets in the future. If you are already in a long relationship, it is time to take it to the next step. Gather the courage to involve your families.

Pisces: If you are going through a breakup, it is advised to stop thinking about the happy or disheartening memories. This will bring a flashback, and you might want to talk to your ex again. It is not a good idea. If you feel this way, you should take advice from your friends or rant with them. If you are single, do not get attached to someone quickly; it can ruin your independent personality.

