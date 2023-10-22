Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 22, 2023

Aries: Your relationship is going through a tough phase these days. Today would be no different. This sudden wave of discontent makes you unsure whether you want to continue being together. Giving space to each other at this time might not be a good idea. Instead, you should indulge in constructive communication to explore the problems. Single people may feel good about their singlehood today as it makes them feel liberated.

Taurus: You are constantly choosing your friends these days over your partner when it comes to spending spare time. This is upsetting your partner. They might have neglected it in the past, but today, you may witness their possessiveness directly. You must reassess your priorities and make sufficient time for your partner. If you are single, you may start having feelings for your long-time best friend.

Gemini: A trip with your partner is written on the cards. You may finally get to be close to your partner. Some time away from work and other responsibilities will give you both space to think about the future. Single ones may not get a second chance from their past lover. The day may feel no less than a heartbreak, but better things may approach your love life soon. Be hopeful and stay open-minded.

Cancer: Today will be all about resting at home with your partner. You both have been working hard day in and out. Take today when you both may relax in each other's company. Indulging in indoor games, movies, and other recreational activities may benefit your bond. Singles may be invited to a party hosted by their crush. The chances of you two hitting off are high. Make sure you dress well.

Leo: The flashbacks from your past relationship will surround your thoughts today. You may recall all the happy moments spent, which would also leave you with regrets. Your stars suggest you practice letting things go one day at a time. Someone from your school may soon reenter your life, making you feel confused. If you are committed, there is a good possibility that you two may plan to go out with your common friends.

Virgo: You shouldn't rely on illusion if you're seeking the ideal relationship. Illusion provides a romanticised version of a person that doesn't exist in real life. You must stop dreaming and searching for someone of that sort. If you can accomplish this, you should have no trouble finding someone who shares your likes and tastes! Some individuals might feel irritable because they are looking for a companion for a long time.

Libra: If you had second thoughts about committing to a relationship, you would be able to make a decision today. You have been avoiding commitments for a long time, distancing your partner from you. So, it is advisable to decide today whether you want to take your relationship further. Singles have been quite busy lately, and obligations on all sides have been placing demands on them. If they want to get committed, they should start socialising.

Scorpio: You and your partner will collaborate on a venture. This partnership will be successful on both the romantic and professional front. You two get along well since you know each other's differences well. But if any issues in the venture arise, support each other instead of getting into arguments. These heated arguments may not be beneficial for your venture as well as your relationship.

Sagittarius: Don't fall for anybody else's trick, and start setting healthy boundaries in your relationship. You must realise that nobody, not even your closest friend, should be trusted when making decisions for your relationship. In the end, it is only your opinion that counts because you know your partner better. Individuals might want to settle as they have found their ideal companion. Before doing so, make sure both families agree to this union.

Capricorn: It's time to entirely change how you feel and behave towards that particular someone in your life. Today, you will learn that the person you are drawn to is more likely to respond to a straight approach than to any games or wiles that have previously worked effectively for you. This individual is now behaving differently and asks that you be absolutely honest with them. They have moved further from the casualness and want something real from you now.

Aquarius: Although your relationship has no difficulties, you will likely look for problems in your love connection. You could feel your partner is untrustworthy and might consider ending your relationship. You are the one most affected by the problems but not your partner, so you should consider communicating with them before you do anything. If things still don't feel right, don't stretch the situation for now.

Pisces: You will find solace in your partner as work pressure has put too much burden on you. Rather than going out for a date, spend a calm evening at home with your sweetheart. If you have recently started dating, listen to your heart. This time, let your emotions govern your thoughts. Don't let others evaluate your dating game. So, asking them for advice on your romantic life will be in vain.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!