Moon Phases in Astrology: This is how you can take a test on your compatibility

Moon phases and relationships have been linked by astrologers for a long time. According to a recent trend on TikTok, your birth moon phase could determine how compatible you are with your partner. The idea is that if your moon phases align to create a full moon, it means you've found your ideal match.

Expert opinion on moon phases in Astrology

Moon completing the maximum eclipse during the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah on October 14, 2023.(George Frey/Getty Images)

Lauren Ash, an astrologer, emphasizes that astrology pays great attention to the moon's role in relationships. The moon affects our emotions, feelings, and intuition, all of which are vital in the context of love and partnerships. In astrology, there are eight distinct moon phases, each carrying unique meanings and energies.

New Moon: People born during this phase are inclined towards new experiences and are open about their emotions.

Waxing Crescent Moon: Assertive and direct individuals who openly express their affections.

First Quarter Moon: Self-sufficient and courageous personalities who appreciate challenges in a partner.

Waxing Gibbous: Practical, compassionate, and straightforward in matters of the heart.

Full Moon: Emotionally sensitive and passionate individuals with deep loyalty.

Waning Gibbous: Grounded, confident, and adept at communication.

Last Quarter: People who naturally go with the flow and appreciate open-mindedness.

Waning Crescent: Passionate and fiery personalities, but may seek distance if they feel confined.

Moon-Phase Compatibility Real or Not?

Although moon phases may offer insights into your personality and potential connections with your partner, they are not a guaranteed indicator of compatibility. When assessing relationship compatibility, other factors, such as your Venus sign (reflecting your romantic language) and the placement of the seventh house (associated with partnerships), carry more weight.

Trying Out the TikTok Trend

For those interested in joining the TikTok trend for fun, you can use a moon-phase calculator to determine your birth moon phases and compare them with your partner's. If the phases match, the trend suggests you are well-suited. To participate in the trend, create a video using the CapCut editing app that showcases your moon phases and birthdates. However, it's important to remember that genuine compatibility in a relationship involves a complex interplay of many factors and goes beyond the alignment of moon phases.

