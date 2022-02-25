Panchang February 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 12:57 PM after which Dashami will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:07 PM, after which Mula will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:00 PM after which Siddhi will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 12:57 PM, after which Vanija upto 11:49 PM, Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 06:51

Sunset: 18:18

Tithi: Krishna Navami (upto 12:57 PM), Dashami

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 12:07 PM), Mula

Yoga Vajra (upto 12:00 PM), Siddhi

Karana Garaja (upto 12:57 PM), Vanija (upto 11:49 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:08 AM to 12:34 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 12:07 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, After 12:07 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Aries, After 12:07 PM: Taurus

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

