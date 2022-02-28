Panchang February 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha after which Panchami will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:02 AM, after which Shravana will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:26 PM after which Parigha will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 04:28 PM, after which Vanija in effect, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 06:47
Sunset: 18:20
Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 07:02 AM), Shravana
Yoga Variyana (upto 02:26 PM), Parigha
Karana Garaja (upto 04:28 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:14 AM to 09:41 AM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
