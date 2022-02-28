Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
astrology

Panchang February 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha after which Panchami will start.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha after which Panchami will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:02 AM, after which Shravana will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:26 PM after which Parigha will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 04:28 PM, after which Vanija in effect, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:47 

Sunset: 18:20 

Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi 

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 07:02 AM), Shravana 

Yoga Variyana (upto 02:26 PM), Parigha

Karana Garaja (upto 04:28 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:14 AM to 09:41 AM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Topics
astrology sun signs hindu calendar
