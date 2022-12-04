These sun signs are a little too forgiving in love

We are often advised to forgive and let go of any negatives. As thoughtful and charitable as it may sound. Forgiving too easily or readily can do you harm because claiming your anger and dealing with it is essential for self-healing. You may even get mistreated if you keep forgiving for the sake of maintaining harmony in your relationship. Read along to find out if you’re one of the signs who forgive too easily. So, you can be more cautious in future.

Libra

Libra, your forgiving nature is both a blessing and a curse. While giving a second chance can prove to be amazing for you at times. Giving it over and over again to people who may not deserve it? That is self- sabotage. You strongly believe that people can change, but some don’t, and you just have to accept that. So, in future, carefully examine the way someone treats you before letting them in.

Cancer

You’re such a blessing to everyone whose life you are a part of. One of the most caring, selfless and forgiving signs of all. The qualities you possess are beautiful but you need to understand that a relationship is a two way street. You can’t always just give and keep giving. You deserve to be treated with respect & love too. Hence, the next time you’re considering forgiving someone, make sure they’re worth the chance.

Pisces

For you, forgiving is a little complex, isn’t it? You care deeply about everyone's feelings. So, a lot of times you do end up forgiving them but, forgiving and forgetting are two different things. It hurts when someone close does you wrong and it stays with you. However, holding grudges and burying negative feelings deep inside does no good. So, the next time you’re thinking of forgiving someone, make sure you too can let go of what they did.

Sagittarius

Being one of the most optimistic signs of all, you believe in the goodness of all people. No matter what life throws at you, you try to look at the bright side and you see forgiveness as a way to help others be the best version of themselves. However, being totally blinded to the negatives of a person can do you more harm than good. Claiming some of your anger sometimes, is essential for a healthy relationship. So, make sure to give importance to your feelings before forgiving so readily.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)