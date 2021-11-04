Diwali Panchang: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Amavasya of Krishan Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:43 am after which Swati Nakshtra will be in effect the whole day. Priti Yoga to remain till 11:11am after which Ayushmana will cast its effect. Karan Chatushpada will cast its effect till 04:52 pm after which Nagava will start. Moon will transit over Libra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise 6:35 AM

Sunset 5:34 PM

Moonrise No Moonrise

Moonset 5:20 PM

Tithi Amavasya (upto 02:44 AM, Nov 05)

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Chitra (upto 07:43 AM), Swati

Yoga Priti (upto 11:11 AM), Ayushmana

Karana Chatushpada (upto 04:25 PM), Nagava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:27 PM to 02:49 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON