Panchang March 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:29 PM) after which Purnima will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Shula Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:29 PM , after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 06:29
Sunset: 18:30
Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 01:29 PM), Purnima
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni
Yoga Shula
Karana Vanija (upto 01:29 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
