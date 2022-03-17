Panchang March 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:29 PM) after which Purnima will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Shula Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:29 PM , after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 06:29

Sunset: 18:30

Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 01:29 PM), Purnima

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni

Yoga Shula

Karana Vanija (upto 01:29 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

