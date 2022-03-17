Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
today panchang

Panchang March 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:29 PM) after which Purnima will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Shula Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:29 PM , after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 06:29

Sunset: 18:30

Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 01:29 PM), Purnima

 Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni

 Yoga Shula

Karana Vanija (upto 01:29 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
