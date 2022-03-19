Panchang March 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 11:37 AM) after which Dwitiya will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:38 PM, after which after which Chitra will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 09:01 PM after which Dhruva. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:37 AM , after which Taitila will be in effect upto 10:54 PM, Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 06:26
Sunset: 18:32
Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 11:37 AM), Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:38 PM), Chitra
Yoga Vriddhi (upto 09:01 PM), Dhruva
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:37 AM), Taitila (upto 10:54 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:28 AM to 10:58 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
