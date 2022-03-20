Panchang March 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:06 AM) after which Tritiya will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which after which Swati will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 06:34 PM after which Vyaghata. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 10:06 AM , after which Vanija will be in effect upto 09:14 PM, Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Virgo upto 11:11 AM, after which Libra will start.
Sunrise: 06:25
Sunset: 18:32
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:06 AM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:40 PM), Swati
Yoga Dhruva (upto 06:34 PM), Vyaghata
Karana Garaja (upto 10:06 AM), Vanija (upto 09:14 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:01 PM to 06:32 PM
Moon sign Virgo (upto 11:11 AM), Libra
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces; After 11:11 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aquarius; After 11:11 AM: Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
