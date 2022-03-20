Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang March 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:06 AM) after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:06 AM) after which Tritiya will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which after which Swati will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 06:34 PM after which Vyaghata. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 10:06 AM , after which Vanija will be in effect upto 09:14 PM, Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Virgo upto 11:11 AM, after which Libra will start.

Sunrise: 06:25

Sunset: 18:32

 Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:06 AM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:40 PM), Swati 

Yoga Dhruva (upto 06:34 PM), Vyaghata

Karana Garaja (upto 10:06 AM), Vanija (upto 09:14 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:01 PM to 06:32 PM

Moon sign  Virgo (upto 11:11 AM), Libra

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces; After 11:11 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:11 AM: Aquarius; After 11:11 AM: Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

