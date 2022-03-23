Panchang March 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Anuradha Nakshatra upto 06:53 PM after which Jyeshtha will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:20 AM after which Siddhi will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 03:19 PM, after which Vanija will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 06:22

Sunset: 18:34

Tithi: Krishna Shashthi

Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 06:53 PM), Jyeshtha

Yoga Vajra (upto 10:20 AM), Siddhi

Karana Garaja (upto 03:19 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477