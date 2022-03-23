Panchang March 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Anuradha Nakshatra upto 06:53 PM after which Jyeshtha will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:20 AM after which Siddhi will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 03:19 PM, after which Vanija will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:22
Sunset: 18:34
Tithi: Krishna Shashthi
Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 06:53 PM), Jyeshtha
Yoga Vajra (upto 10:20 AM), Siddhi
Karana Garaja (upto 03:19 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics