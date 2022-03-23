Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Anuradha Nakshatra upto 06:53 PM after which Jyeshtha will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:20 AM after which Siddhi will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 03:19 PM, after which Vanija will transit over Scorpio. 

 

Sunrise: 06:22

 Sunset: 18:34

 Tithi: Krishna Shashthi

 Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 06:53 PM), Jyeshtha

 Yoga Vajra (upto 10:20 AM), Siddhi

Karana Garaja (upto 03:19 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

