Panchang March 25 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:04 PM after which Navami will start .-HT-Photo
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:04 PM after which Navami will start . Mula Nakshatra upto 04:07 PM after which Purva Ashadha will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect.  Karana Balava will be in effect upto 11:06 AM, after which Kaulava upto 10:04 PM , Taitila will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:20

 Sunset: 18:35 

Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 10:04 PM), Navami 

Nakshatra: Mula (upto 04:07 PM), Purva Ashadha

Yoga Variyana

Karana Balava (upto 11:06 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:04 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:55 AM to 12:27 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Friday, March 25, 2022
