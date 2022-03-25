Panchang March 25 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:04 PM after which Navami will start . Mula Nakshatra upto 04:07 PM after which Purva Ashadha will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect. Karana Balava will be in effect upto 11:06 AM, after which Kaulava upto 10:04 PM , Taitila will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:20

Sunset: 18:35

Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 10:04 PM), Navami

Nakshatra: Mula (upto 04:07 PM), Purva Ashadha

Yoga Variyana

Karana Balava (upto 11:06 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:04 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:55 AM to 12:27 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477