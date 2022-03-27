Panchang March 27 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:04 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Shravana will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:16 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 07:01 AM, after which Vishti upto 06:04 PM , Bava will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:17

Sunset: 18:36

Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 06:04 PM), Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 01:32 PM ), Shravana

Yoga Shiva (upto 08:16 PM), Siddha

Karana Vanija (upto 07:01 AM), Vishti (upto 06:04 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 05:04 PM to 06:36 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477