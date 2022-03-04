Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang March 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:45 PM after which Tritiya will start.HT-Photo
Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:45 PM after which Tritiya will start. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:05 AM, after which Kaulava upto 08:45 PM, Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

 

Sunrise: 06:43 

Sunset: 18:23

 Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 08:45 PM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada 

Yoga Shubha

Karana Balava (upto 09:05 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:45 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:06 AM to 12:33 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

