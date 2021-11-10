Panchang November 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha until 08:25 AM after which Saptami will start. Uttara AshadhaNakshatra will be in effect up to 03:42 PM after which Shravana Ashadha. Shula Yoga to remain till 09:11 AM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:25 AM, Garaja will cast its effect till 07:32 PM after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:40 AM
Sunset 5:30 PM
Moonrise 12:22 PM
Moonset 10:56 PM
Tithi Shashthi (upto 08:25 AM), Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttara Ashadha (upto 03:42 PM), Shravana
Yoga Shula (upto 09:11 AM), Ganda
Karana Taitila (upto 08:25 AM), Garaja (upto 07:32 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Geminihttps://blankpaper.htdigital.in/dash/story/101636459771880
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779