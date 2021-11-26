Panchang November 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:37 PM after which Magha will start . Brahma Yoga to remain till 08:03 AM after which Indra will start. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 05:17 PM, after which Bava will start. Cancer moon sign will be in effect up to 08:37 PM after which it transit over Leo.
Sunrise 6:52 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 11:16 PM
Moonset 12:21 PM
Tithi Saptami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha (upto 08:37 PM), Magha
Yoga Brahma (upto 08:03 AM), Indra
Karana Vishti (upto 05:17 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:49 AM to 12:08 PM
Moon sign Cancer (upto 08:37 PM), Leo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 08:37 PM), Capricorn (after 08:37 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
