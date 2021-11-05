Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha until 11:14pm.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 05:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Shukla Paksha until 11:14pm. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Ayushmanai Yoga to remain till 07:13am after which Saubhagya will cast its effect. Karan Kinstughna will cast its effect till 01:00 pm after which Bava will start. Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise 6:36 AM

Sunset 5:33 PM

Moonrise 6:50 AM

Moonset 6:02 PM

Tithi Pratipada (upto 11:14 PM), Dwitiya

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Vishakha

Yoga Ayushmana (upto 07:13 AM), Saubhagya

Karana Kinstughna (upto 01:00 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM

Moon sign Libra (upto 09:04 PM)

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

