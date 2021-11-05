Panchang November 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Pratipada of Shukla Paksha until 11:14pm. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Ayushmanai Yoga to remain till 07:13am after which Saubhagya will cast its effect. Karan Kinstughna will cast its effect till 01:00 pm after which Bava will start. Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise 6:36 AM
Sunset 5:33 PM
Moonrise 6:50 AM
Moonset 6:02 PM
Tithi Pratipada (upto 11:14 PM), Dwitiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Vishakha
Yoga Ayushmana (upto 07:13 AM), Saubhagya
Karana Kinstughna (upto 01:00 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:38 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM
Moon sign Libra (upto 09:04 PM)
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
