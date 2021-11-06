Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 6: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 6 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 08:48 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha until 7:44pm after which Tritiya will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect. Shobhana Yoga to remain till 11:05 pm. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 09:28 am after which Kaulava will commence up to 07:44pm. Moon will transit over Scorpio.

 

Sunrise 6:37 AM

Sunset 5:32 PM

Moonrise 8:01 AM

Moonset 6:49 PM

Tithi Dwitiya (upto 07:44 PM), Tritiya

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Anuradha (upto 11:39 PM)

Yoga Shobhana (upto 11:05 PM)

Karana Balava (upto 09:28 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:44 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:21 AM to 10:43 AM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

