today panchang

Panchang, October 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening. Nakshatra Ashwini will be in effect till 4:17 PM in the evening, post which Bharani will start. Vajra Yoga to remain till 9:01 PM. Karan Balava will remain till 09:17 AM in the morning. Moon will transit over Aries.

 

Sunrise 6:26 AM

Sunset 5:45 PM

Moonrise 6:20 PM

Moonset 6:50 AM

Tithi Pratipada (upto 10:15 PM)

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Ashwini (upto 04:17 PM), Bharani

Yoga Vajra (upto 09:01 PM)

Karana Balava (upto 09:17 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:15 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:30 PM to 02:55 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

