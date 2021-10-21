Panchang, October 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Pratipada of Krishan Paksha till 10:15 pm in the evening. Nakshatra Ashwini will be in effect till 4:17 PM in the evening, post which Bharani will start. Vajra Yoga to remain till 9:01 PM. Karan Balava will remain till 09:17 AM in the morning. Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise 6:26 AM
Sunset 5:45 PM
Moonrise 6:20 PM
Moonset 6:50 AM
Tithi Pratipada (upto 10:15 PM)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashwini (upto 04:17 PM), Bharani
Yoga Vajra (upto 09:01 PM)
Karana Balava (upto 09:17 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:15 PM)
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:44 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:30 PM to 02:55 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779