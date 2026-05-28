7 Ancient home rituals that may have scientific explanations

In Indian households, I grew up hearing rules that sounded strict, mysterious, or simply stereotypical, like do not sweep at night, drink water from copper vessels or offer water to the sun. For years, these habits were passed down through grandparents and family routines.

Tulsi(Pixabay)

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Nowadays, creators and wellness experts are revisiting these traditions through a practical lens.

In a recent Instagram video, creator Dinesh Kumar (@dineshzone_) connected several traditional Indian home practices with scientific explanations, sparking conversations around how ancient habits may overlap with our health.

Hindu rituals that have scientific explanations

Why were people told not to sweep the floor at night

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{{^usCountry}} One common household instruction in India is to avoid sweeping after dark. According to Dinesh Kumar, there may be a practical explanation behind this belief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One common household instruction in India is to avoid sweeping after dark. According to Dinesh Kumar, there may be a practical explanation behind this belief. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sweeping can disturb fine dust particles and send them into the air. Those particles may take time to settle, especially in enclosed spaces. If cleaning happens close to bedtime, airborne dust could remain in the room while people sleep. Morning cleaning, on the other hand, gives the dust more time to settle and allows rooms to air out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sweeping can disturb fine dust particles and send them into the air. Those particles may take time to settle, especially in enclosed spaces. If cleaning happens close to bedtime, airborne dust could remain in the room while people sleep. Morning cleaning, on the other hand, gives the dust more time to settle and allows rooms to air out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Why US astrology followers are turning to Vastu Shastra for home energy, wealth, and well-being 2. Tulsi leaves and the idea of giving plants a rest day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Why US astrology followers are turning to Vastu Shastra for home energy, wealth, and well-being 2. Tulsi leaves and the idea of giving plants a rest day {{/usCountry}}

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Many families avoid plucking tulsi leaves on certain days, including Sundays. While this is rooted in tradition and religious practice, the creator points toward a possible plant health angle.

Plants can respond to environmental stress when leaves are repeatedly cut or damaged. Some gardening experts suggest that allowing plants recovery time can support healthier growth. Tulsi, also known as holy basil, continues to be widely valued in wellness traditions for its aromatic and medicinal properties.

Also Read Joy-first homes are trending in 2026: Vastu experts share tips for designing a happier space

3. Copper water and its long history in wellness practices

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Keeping water overnight in a copper vessel is another familiar ritual in many Indian homes. According to the creator, copper's antimicrobial properties may explain why this practice survived for generations.

Research has explored copper's ability to reduce the presence of certain microbes on surfaces and in stored water conditions. This is one reason copper continues to attract interest in conversations around hygiene, traditional wellness, and natural materials.

4. Why do people avoid sitting under a peepal tree at night

The warning against sitting under a peepal tree after sunset is one of the most repeated pieces of traditional advice.

Dinesh Kumar links this belief to plant respiration and changing gas exchange patterns between day and night. Over time, scientific explanations may have become simplified into cautionary stories, folklore, or fear-based warnings that were easier to pass down across generations.

5. Morning sunlight, water offerings, and mood

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Offering water to the rising sun is a spiritual practice followed by many people. The creator suggests that exposure to early morning light could be one reason this ritual feels uplifting.

Morning light exposure has been widely studied for its connection to the body's internal clock, mood regulation, and alertness. Spending time outdoors in natural light soon after waking is often associated with better sleep cycles and improved daytime energy.

6. Tulsi on an empty stomach and traditional wellness beliefs

Eating a tulsi leaf in the morning is another practice common in many homes. Tulsi has been studied for its potential role in supporting overall wellness, including stress response and metabolic health.

While health outcomes vary from person to person, the herb continues to hold an important place in Ayurveda and home wellness traditions.

7. Lighting ghee lamps releases negative energies

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Lighting a ghee lamp is a familiar part of many Indian homes, especially during prayer, festivals, or evening rituals. In the video, creator Dinesh Kumar connects this practice with ideas around indoor air quality and cleansing traditions.

For generations, lighting a diya was often associated with creating a calm, sacred atmosphere at home. Some studies have explored how certain natural substances used in traditional rituals may influence indoor environments, though scientific findings can vary depending on materials, ventilation, and conditions.

Beyond scientific discussions, many families continue to see the ghee lamp as a symbol of warmth, mindfulness, and positive energy in daily life.

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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