In Indian homes, a mandir is not just a corner of the house. It is a special place where people pray, chant, or light a diya to bring peace and positivity into their home and within themselves. Whether it’s a small shelf in an apartment or a beautifully carved space in a larger home, the mandir holds years of faith and tradition. While every family follows its own rituals, a few simple rules can help keep this sacred space clean, calm, and full of positive energy.

9 basic rules to follow for your home temple(Pinterest)

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Here are 9 basic rules to follow for your home mandir:

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1. Choose the right material

Traditionally, mandirs made of wood or marble are preferred. Wood gives a warm, earthy feel, while marble adds a sense of purity and calm.

2. Visit your mandir daily

In many Indian households, starting or ending the day with a quick visit to the mandir is second nature. It does not have to be a long pooja; even lighting a diya or folding your hands for a minute can bring a sense of grounding.

3. Keep the mandir elevated

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{{^usCountry}} The mandir should not be placed directly on the floor. Raising it slightly on a platform or stand shows respect and also makes the space feel more defined and sacred. 4. Be mindful of its direction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mandir should not be placed directly on the floor. Raising it slightly on a platform or stand shows respect and also makes the space feel more defined and sacred. 4. Be mindful of its direction {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Try not to place the mandir in a way that directly faces the toilet door. In Indian culture, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity around the mandir is very important, and this small adjustment helps preserve that feeling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try not to place the mandir in a way that directly faces the toilet door. In Indian culture, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity around the mandir is very important, and this small adjustment helps preserve that feeling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 6 placements in your birth chart that reveal your karmic lesson 5. Keep the design simple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 6 placements in your birth chart that reveal your karmic lesson 5. Keep the design simple {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While grand temple-style domes may look attractive, they are not always ideal for home mandirs. 6. Avoid keeping broken idols or torn pictures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While grand temple-style domes may look attractive, they are not always ideal for home mandirs. 6. Avoid keeping broken idols or torn pictures {{/usCountry}}

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It’s common to hold on to old idols, but damaged or broken items should usually be removed from the mandir.

7. Don’t place it under a beam or shelf

In many Indian beliefs, having a heavy structure right above the mandir can feel restrictive. Keeping the space above open helps maintain a light, calm atmosphere.

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8. Avoid placing the mandir in the bedroom

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Bedrooms are personal and meant for rest, while the mandir is a place of devotion. Keeping these spaces separate helps maintain the sanctity of both.

9. Check what’s above it

If there’s a toilet on the floor above, it’s best not to place the mandir directly below it. This is a common Vastu consideration in many Indian homes to maintain the purity of the prayer space.

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Disclaimer: This content is based on beliefs and traditions commonly followed in Indian homes. These are general guidelines, and you can follow what feels right for you.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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