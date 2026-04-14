9 basic rules to follow for your home temple
While every family follows its own rituals, a few simple rules can help keep your puja room clean and full of positive energy.
In Indian homes, a mandir is not just a corner of the house. It is a special place where people pray, chant, or light a diya to bring peace and positivity into their home and within themselves. Whether it’s a small shelf in an apartment or a beautifully carved space in a larger home, the mandir holds years of faith and tradition. While every family follows its own rituals, a few simple rules can help keep this sacred space clean, calm, and full of positive energy.
Here are 9 basic rules to follow for your home mandir:
ALSO READ: How to shift the energy in your home in 7 days, according to a Feng Shui expert
1. Choose the right material
Traditionally, mandirs made of wood or marble are preferred. Wood gives a warm, earthy feel, while marble adds a sense of purity and calm.
2. Visit your mandir daily
In many Indian households, starting or ending the day with a quick visit to the mandir is second nature. It does not have to be a long pooja; even lighting a diya or folding your hands for a minute can bring a sense of grounding.
3. Keep the mandir elevated
The mandir should not be placed directly on the floor. Raising it slightly on a platform or stand shows respect and also makes the space feel more defined and sacred.
4. Be mindful of its direction{{/usCountry}}
The mandir should not be placed directly on the floor. Raising it slightly on a platform or stand shows respect and also makes the space feel more defined and sacred.
4. Be mindful of its direction{{/usCountry}}
Try not to place the mandir in a way that directly faces the toilet door. In Indian culture, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity around the mandir is very important, and this small adjustment helps preserve that feeling.{{/usCountry}}
Try not to place the mandir in a way that directly faces the toilet door. In Indian culture, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity around the mandir is very important, and this small adjustment helps preserve that feeling.{{/usCountry}}
ALSO READ: 6 placements in your birth chart that reveal your karmic lesson
5. Keep the design simple{{/usCountry}}
ALSO READ: 6 placements in your birth chart that reveal your karmic lesson
5. Keep the design simple{{/usCountry}}
While grand temple-style domes may look attractive, they are not always ideal for home mandirs.
6. Avoid keeping broken idols or torn pictures{{/usCountry}}
While grand temple-style domes may look attractive, they are not always ideal for home mandirs.
6. Avoid keeping broken idols or torn pictures{{/usCountry}}
It’s common to hold on to old idols, but damaged or broken items should usually be removed from the mandir.
7. Don’t place it under a beam or shelf
In many Indian beliefs, having a heavy structure right above the mandir can feel restrictive. Keeping the space above open helps maintain a light, calm atmosphere.
ALSO READ: Positive parenting: Osho’s meditation technique to help parents stay present with their children
8. Avoid placing the mandir in the bedroom
Bedrooms are personal and meant for rest, while the mandir is a place of devotion. Keeping these spaces separate helps maintain the sanctity of both.
9. Check what’s above it
If there’s a toilet on the floor above, it’s best not to place the mandir directly below it. This is a common Vastu consideration in many Indian homes to maintain the purity of the prayer space.
ALSO READ: 7 signs of a spiritual awakening that may feel like a 'curse' but are not
Disclaimer: This content is based on beliefs and traditions commonly followed in Indian homes. These are general guidelines, and you can follow what feels right for you.