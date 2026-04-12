The environment of your home shapes how you feel, think, and move through your day. Some days, the energy feels light and easy. On others, everything seems heavy, like the air is stuck, your mind feels cluttered, and even simple tasks take more effort. It’s easy to assume something is wrong with you, but sometimes, it’s just your space asking for a reset. How to shift the energy in your home in 7 days, according to a Feng Shui expert (Freepik)

According to Feng Shui expert Danijela, your environment is always communicating with your nervous system. When energy gets blocked or stagnant, it doesn’t just sit there; it slowly drains your clarity, creativity, and motivation. If you want to reset the energy in your space in just 7 days, here’s a simple and practical way to do it.

ALSO READ: 7 normal things you do at home that may be keeping you stuck, according to Feng Shui

Clear the entrance first The front door is often seen as the main entry point for energy in your home. It’s where new opportunities, ideas, and fresh energy are believed to come in. When it’s cluttered with shoes, packages, or random items, it sends a subtle message that there is no space for anything new. Clear it out completely and even wipe the door handle; this small act creates a clean, welcoming entry point for better energy.

Open the windows every morning Even if it’s just for five minutes, let in some fresh air. Stale air tends to hold onto stagnant emotional energy. When you open your windows, you are not just ventilating your home; you are resetting its rhythm and allowing movement back into the space.

Remove one ‘dead item’ per day Look around your home and notice what feels lifeless: dead plants, broken objects, or things you don’t like but keep anyway. In Feng Shui, these items represent stuck or low energy. Removing just one each day creates a gradual but powerful shift toward vitality.

ALSO READ: Dream interpretation: An expert decodes what it means to dream about running in different situations

Reset the kitchen counter Your kitchen is deeply connected to nourishment and abundance. When your counter is cluttered, your mind often slips into a subtle sense of chaos or survival mode. Clearing and organizing this space helps your brain relax and feel supported.

Make the bed every morning It’s a small habit, but it carries a lot of energy. Making your bed signals closure from the night and creates a sense of order. Your nervous system reads this as stability and safety, setting a calmer tone for the day.

Add one beautiful object you love Energy is not just about removing things, but also about inviting what feels good. Add something that genuinely makes you happy, like fresh flowers, a candle, or a simple decorative piece. Beauty activates a sense of appreciation and warmth in your space.

ALSO READ: Love may take an unexpected turn for these 5 zodiac signs in April 2026