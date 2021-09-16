Follow these Vastu tips to stay healthy

The right Vastu or architectural setting of your home plays a very important role in your mental and physical wellbeing. An incorrect Vastu can not only affect the prosperity of the house, but it can also have a negative impact on your health too. Try these Vastu Tips to stay healthy and fit.

1) Doing yoga and meditation regularly by facing north-east direction can bring positive results when it comes to health.

2) Increase positive energy, reduce stress and gain inner peace by worshipping in the north-east direction. If you do any chanting, the same can be done facing the same direction.

3) Using light colours in the house brings good health. Light colours should be used for furniture, curtains, bedsheets, cushions etc. Dark colours must be avoided in the house.

4) For the good health of the entire family, put a smiling photo of the head of the house or the whole family in the north-west direction.

5) If a person is undergoing treatment in the house, then he should keep his medicine in the north or north-east direction only. It is to have a recovering person in a room in the same direction.

6) Ensure useless items are disposed of from the house. If things need repair, they should be promptly repaired or mended. Do routine cleaning of storage areas.

7) Keep doors and windows oiled so they don't make any sound while opening or closing. There should be no sound even while opening or closing the main gate. This is believed to have a bad effect on the health of the people of the house.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)