How can a mirror block your personal growth? According to a Feng Shui master

The placement of a mirror may seem like a simple design choice, but according to a Feng Shui master, its location could have a deeper meaning.

Feng Shui for home.(Pexels)

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In a recent Instagram Reel, Diamond shared a common Feng Shui belief about mirrors placed directly opposite a home's front door. And this arrangement may affect how energy flows into a space.

Also Read As Interest in Feng Shui grows, an expert shares 16 habits that could help create a positive home

Why the front door is important in Feng Shui

In Feng Shui, the front door is often referred to as the "mouth of chi." It is considered the main entry point through which energy, opportunities, and abundance enter a home.

Because of this, Feng Shui practitioners pay close attention to the area around the entrance. The goal is to create a welcoming environment that allows positive energy to flow freely throughout the space.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Diamond, the front door plays a particularly important role in setting the energetic tone of a home. What happens when a mirror faces the front door? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Diamond, the front door plays a particularly important role in setting the energetic tone of a home. What happens when a mirror faces the front door? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her Reel, Diamond explains that a mirror positioned directly across from the entrance may symbolically reflect incoming energy back outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her Reel, Diamond explains that a mirror positioned directly across from the entrance may symbolically reflect incoming energy back outside. {{/usCountry}}

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"When a mirror faces the front door, it can energetically reflect that energy right back out before it has a chance to settle in," she says.

From a Feng Shui perspective, this could mean that opportunities, abundance, or positive experiences do not remain in the home long enough to take root. While this belief is rooted in traditional Feng Shui principles rather than scientific evidence, it remains one of the most widely discussed guidelines in the practice.

A Feng Shui tip for the Year of the Fire Horse

Diamond also connects this advice to the Year of the Fire Horse, suggesting that creating a supportive home environment may feel especially meaningful during this period.

She encourages people to take a fresh look at their entryway and consider whether a mirror is positioned directly opposite the front door.

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Also Read Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert

For those who follow Feng Shui principles, small adjustments to a home's layout are often seen as a way to encourage a smoother flow of energy and create a more welcoming atmosphere.

Should you move the mirror?

There is no rule that says every mirror near an entrance must be removed. However, Feng Shui practitioners generally recommend avoiding a placement where the mirror directly reflects the front door.

Instead, mirrors are often placed on side walls or in areas where they can help brighten a room and visually expand the space without facing the entrance head-on.

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Whether you view Feng Shui as a spiritual practice, a design philosophy, or simply a source of home inspiration, Diamond's advice offers a simple question worth considering: What does your entryway say about the energy you're inviting into your home?

Disclaimer: This article is user-generated content from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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