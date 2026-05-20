How to prepare your home before Mercury retrograde begins, based on Vastu tips

Mercury retrograde has earned a reputation for missed texts, tech glitches, travel delays, and emotionally draining moments. For US readers, Mercury retrograde has become one of the most searched-for astrology events, especially among those looking for ways to stay grounded when life gets unsynced.

A representative image of Mercury.(Pexels)

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While many astrologers recommend slowing down and being mindful during the Mercury retrograde, some spiritual experts believe the home environment can also influence how you experience during this astrological event. Based on traditional astrological concepts like Vastu, the idea is always simple: your surroundings may affect your energy, focus, and emotional balance.

You do not need to redesign your entire house. Small changes may create a calmer space and support a sense of peace during a season that often feels chaotic.

Declutter your space for better energy flow

One of the most common themes during Mercury retrograde is confusion. You forget where you placed something, miss an important email, or feel mentally scattered. According to home energy practices, clutter may add to that feeling.

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{{^usCountry}} Take a look at areas that collect unnecessary items such as entryways, work desks, nightstands, and corners filled with unopened packages or old papers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look at areas that collect unnecessary items such as entryways, work desks, nightstands, and corners filled with unopened packages or old papers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For many Americans balancing work, family, and screens all day, a cleaner space can foster mental clarity. Think of it as a reset rather than a deep-cleaning project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many Americans balancing work, family, and screens all day, a cleaner space can foster mental clarity. Think of it as a reset rather than a deep-cleaning project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trending keywords: Mercury retrograde effects, energy cleanse, home reset Refresh your work-from-home setup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trending keywords: Mercury retrograde effects, energy cleanse, home reset Refresh your work-from-home setup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people in the US continue to work long hours remotely or in hybrid roles. Since Mercury is linked to communication and technology, your workspace becomes especially important during retrograde periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people in the US continue to work long hours remotely or in hybrid roles. Since Mercury is linked to communication and technology, your workspace becomes especially important during retrograde periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vastu-based home advice often recommends keeping your desk organised and removing broken electronics, tangled wires, or piles of unfinished work around your workspace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vastu-based home advice often recommends keeping your desk organised and removing broken electronics, tangled wires, or piles of unfinished work around your workspace. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adding natural light, a healthy plant, or a dedicated focus area can help create a more peaceful environment during stressful periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding natural light, a healthy plant, or a dedicated focus area can help create a more peaceful environment during stressful periods. {{/usCountry}}

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Trending keywords: work from home setup, productivity tips, home office wellness

Create a calming bedroom environment

Sleep issues and emotional overload are common topics people associate with Mercury retrograde. Your bedroom can become a place to recharge rather than another source of stimulation.

Consider reducing excess noise and visual clutter around the bed. Soft lighting, fresh sheets, and limiting screen time before sleep help create a calmer atmosphere.

Many people already practice nighttime wellness routines, and home energy experts believe your surroundings play a role in helping you disconnect.

Trending keywords: sleep wellness, bedroom energy, stress relief tips

Pay attention to your entryway energy

Your front door is often seen as the place where energy enters a home. During Mercury retrograde, some spiritual traditions encourage keeping this area clean and welcoming.

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Simple updates like removing shoes piled at the entrance, adding fresh flowers, or keeping the space organised can make your home feel lighter.

For renters and apartment dwellers, this can be an easy change that requires little effort.

Trending keywords: apartment wellness, positive energy at home, entryway decor

Focus on peace over perfection

Mercury retrograde can sometimes create pressure to fix everything at once. But many astrologers remind people that this period is meant for reflection rather than rushing.

Home energy practices are not about achieving a perfect house. They are about creating a space that feels calmer, more supportive, and easier to live in.

If Mercury retrograde already has your group chats acting strange and your calendar looking chaotic, creating small moments of comfort at home may be one of the simplest ways to protect your peace.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader’s discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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